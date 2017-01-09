​An attic turns into an elegant home (with plans)

This design story took our breath away. Designed by the prolific and very eminent team from Brandt+Simon Architekten, this Berlin home had all the typical trappings of modern, urban living, which also included some unused space. This became the defining area of the home as the architects went forth and created an elegant apartment, which was a part of the erstwhile attic of the structure. Come and have a look at this elegant and urban space in our new idea book.
The living room of the home is a glass and pillared affair with a distinct textured wall. This wall enjoys a unique play of lights which makes the texture look even more pronounced with a golden white hue. The arches retain the old school look while the rest of the sliding doors are modern. The cube for the coffee table and the leather chair, both add a contemporary feel.
The designers have created an open layout, yet they have installed half a wall to make a private nook of sorts for the open kitchen. The bookshelves and the retro style dining table add much quirky charm here.
The kitchen is a modern space with quirky embossed tiles and a linear expanse. The simple bulb hanging from the ceiling and the lighting in general accentuates the tiles while the soft wooden floor breaks the monotony of white.
Random tiles have been embossed in the kitchen, which makes for a whimsical statement. This play of words is highlighted with the lighting, even though it is a subtle addition to this sleek space.
The bathroom has a cloud-like composition with cream hued layers and fittings as well as delicate lights lining the top of the frameless mirror. The WC unit has been neatly separated for privacy.
The architecture of the home in general is such that there is always plenty of natural light, much like what we see in the bathroom. The light bounces off the white surfaces and makes the slate-like floor glisten stylishly.
This room has a brilliant and edgy design, thanks to the cool sky lights and the asymmetrical arch over the door. The artistic beauty of this space is also down to the neutral yet industrial looking hues and the whimsical windows that have been used on the sides. This makes the space a stylish and unique one that we cannot stop admiring! The design of the skylights reflect the attic-like structure of this room.
Walk out into the terrace to get a sweeping view of the city of Berlin. The glass walls and the metal railings make for a neat and classic statement, which never goes out of style. The concrete floor underfoot is also an all-weather addition, which is easy to maintain and chic to look at.
