A home’s journey from rubble to rustic paradise

A Joia d’ Azoia is a Portuguese home that was lying in ruins before the architects at Pedro Quintela Studio were approached to lend it a charming and cozy makeover. The original rustic appeal of the house was retained while revamping the structure and making it habitable and stable. The interiors are richly adorned with wooden elements for warmth and a homely feel. Strategically placed skylights, windows, balconies and a terrace make sure that ample sunlight enters the home. Unique and creative decor accents and modern artificial lighting add to the attraction of this residence.