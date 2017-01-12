Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stately mansion with modern interiors

Justwords Justwords
Adelphi Street, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Colonial style house
Loading admin actions …

Brooklyn, one of New York City's boroughs, is a vibrant hub and a perfect place to live, work and play in. The residents here proudly call Brooklyn their home. And today, we will explore a beautifully treasured house in Adelphi, Fort Greene, Brooklyn, which had the pleasure of being rejuvenated by the expert architects from Sa-Da Architecture. The restoration and renovation of the historic four-story wood row house built in 1860, along with two-story rear enlargements with new garden design added sophisticated beauty to the mansion. While the exterior of the building is colonial and stately, the interiors are replete with modernism and sleek designs. Cozy furniture, pops of bright colors, and practical touches make this residence a must see.

Ancient but charming.

Adelphi Street, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Colonial style house
SA-DA Architecture

Adelphi Street

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

A view of the facade immediately tells us about the good aeration and natural light allowance into the house. Metallic railings at the entrance give it a touch of elegance. Glass windows are securely lined by solid frames. Also, the colonial style of architecture makes it stand out among its neighbors. The sleek, wood-lined doors are simple yet fashionable and the colors used are neutral but chic.

A multipurpose living area.

Adelphi Street, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Living Room
SA-DA Architecture

Adelphi Street

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

A house becomes a home when you have a cozy living space for a casual late evening tête-à-tête and witness an indoor garden through French windows. The creamy walls ensure serenity and add comfort to the setting. The furniture is trendy with the orange sofa offering a vibrant touch. And the painting is an aesthetic touch.

Practical entertainment.

Adelphi Street, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Living Room
SA-DA Architecture

Adelphi Street

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

The brown and white TV unit is a combination of closed cabinets and open shelves. It efficiently holds books, artifacts and other odds and ends.

Bold dining.

Adelphi Street, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Dining Room
SA-DA Architecture

Adelphi Street

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

The dining space furniture is simple yet classy, with the wooden table offering oodles of warmth. The vintage fireplace has been restored nicely, while the pendant lamp glows soothingly over the setting. The bold red chair and the patterned rug add spirit to the space.

Fashionable kitchen.

Adelphi Street, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Kitchen
SA-DA Architecture

Adelphi Street

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Smooth surfaces and a stylish combination of wood and white make the open kitchen a cozy and inviting space. Sleek cabinets hold all essentials as well as appliances in a classy manner, while chic lamps and a tall window in the corner ensure ample illumination.

Smart storage.

Adelphi Street, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bedroom
SA-DA Architecture

Adelphi Street

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

The wall-mounted wooden cupboards in the bedroom increase the grandeur of the room. The simplicity of the room is enhanced by its light creamy color scheme and warm wooden flooring.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Soothing bedroom.

Adelphi Street, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bedroom
SA-DA Architecture

Adelphi Street

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Lavish usage of white makes this simple yet elegant bedroom soothing and calm. Minimalist furniture, a single portrait and in-built storage units make this a practical and stylish space. 

A stunning master bathroom.

Adelphi Street, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bathroom
SA-DA Architecture

Adelphi Street

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

This one is a secluded retreat from your hectic schedule even made cleaner with luxurious decor to go with. Modish fixtures, veined marble, and a large mirror which beautifully reflects natural light are this space’s highlights.

Old turned gold.

Adelphi Street, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Colonial style house
SA-DA Architecture

Adelphi Street

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

History always retains its magnificence even after renovation. No wonder this house in Brooklyn is an epitome of the same. It combines contemporary touch with archaic forms in its design. Glass doors unite with abundant amounts of wood, an iron staircase and simple colors like gray and white for a classy and cozy backyard.

Take another tour - A modern, bold and practical home.

A hilltop residence with a breathtaking view!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks