A stately mansion with modern interiors

Brooklyn, one of New York City's boroughs, is a vibrant hub and a perfect place to live, work and play in. The residents here proudly call Brooklyn their home. And today, we will explore a beautifully treasured house in Adelphi, Fort Greene, Brooklyn, which had the pleasure of being rejuvenated by the expert architects from Sa-Da Architecture. The restoration and renovation of the historic four-story wood row house built in 1860, along with two-story rear enlargements with new garden design added sophisticated beauty to the mansion. While the exterior of the building is colonial and stately, the interiors are replete with modernism and sleek designs. Cozy furniture, pops of bright colors, and practical touches make this residence a must see.
A view of the facade immediately tells us about the good aeration and natural light allowance into the house. Metallic railings at the entrance give it a touch of elegance. Glass windows are securely lined by solid frames. Also, the colonial style of architecture makes it stand out among its neighbors. The sleek, wood-lined doors are simple yet fashionable and the colors used are neutral but chic.
A house becomes a home when you have a cozy living space for a casual late evening tête-à-tête and witness an indoor garden through French windows. The creamy walls ensure serenity and add comfort to the setting. The furniture is trendy with the orange sofa offering a vibrant touch. And the painting is an aesthetic touch.
The brown and white TV unit is a combination of closed cabinets and open shelves. It efficiently holds books, artifacts and other odds and ends.
The dining space furniture is simple yet classy, with the wooden table offering oodles of warmth. The vintage fireplace has been restored nicely, while the pendant lamp glows soothingly over the setting. The bold red chair and the patterned rug add spirit to the space.
Smooth surfaces and a stylish combination of wood and white make the open kitchen a cozy and inviting space. Sleek cabinets hold all essentials as well as appliances in a classy manner, while chic lamps and a tall window in the corner ensure ample illumination.
The wall-mounted wooden cupboards in the bedroom increase the grandeur of the room. The simplicity of the room is enhanced by its light creamy color scheme and warm wooden flooring.
Lavish usage of white makes this simple yet elegant bedroom soothing and calm. Minimalist furniture, a single portrait and in-built storage units make this a practical and stylish space.
This one is a secluded retreat from your hectic schedule even made cleaner with luxurious decor to go with. Modish fixtures, veined marble, and a large mirror which beautifully reflects natural light are this space’s highlights.
History always retains its magnificence even after renovation. No wonder this house in Brooklyn is an epitome of the same. It combines contemporary touch with archaic forms in its design. Glass doors unite with abundant amounts of wood, an iron staircase and simple colors like gray and white for a classy and cozy backyard.
