This sprawling beach house offers breathtaking views

With an area of 15,000 square feet at its disposal, this picturesque beach house in Southampton, New York, is a marvellous creation of the architects at Sa-Da Architecture. Brick-lined walls, colonial style gables and numerous glass windows give its exterior a stately, quaint yet modern appeal. Thanks to the ample glazing, you get to enjoy varied views of the backyard garden and the sea. The interiors are mostly rendered in white and features trendy furniture, smooth surfaces and minimalist designs. Manicured lawns and gorgeous bushes surround the building, while a pool in the backyard promises refreshing summer months.
The combination of brown and white works wonders for this grand and classy beach villa. Brick walls, white detailing, sleek pillars and shingled roofs invite you to take a closer look. The property is surrounded by dense and fresh vegetation which contribute to its countryside appeal.
The vast pool, the charming white touches of the building, the traditional gables and modern glass windows make the residence a sight for sore eyes. The pillared porch is perfect for enjoying fresh air, cozy chats with loved ones or outdoor meals and BBQs.
On hot summer days, the massive and neat pool invites you to take a refreshing dip. Dense vegetation and tall trees along the perimeter of the property ensure privacy of the bathers.
Dense and flowering bushes grow close to the house as you can see here. This way, they can be easily accessed from inside and admired through the many glass windows.
Simple but tall glass windows set in sleek white frames ensure that you get undisturbed views of the garden, the pool and the sea.
This hall is a vision in white, with its smooth floor, spotless walls and fashionable staircases. The curved contours of the mezzanine add a hint of glamour, while the recessed lights liven up the white environment effortlessly.
A smooth and glossy combination of black and white makes the fireplace a very modern and sleek affair. The glass enclosure on top of it is lighted from within and looks extremely stylish.
Equipped with an array of tall glass windows, the dining area visually opens up to the enticing backyard and sea. Sunlight floods the space generously, while the sleek table and fashionable white chairs ensure unforgettable mealtimes.
Smooth and gleaming white surfaces, trendy steel appliances and pale blue backsplashes make this open kitchen a joy to behold. The massive island is equipped with useful drawers and a sink, while sleek stools allow guests to socialise with the chef easily or grab a quick bite.
Though minimal in its design, this spacious and bright bathroom is a sanctuary for exhausted souls. Glass doors open up to a large and airy terrace, and you can soak in the beauty of the sea while relishing a hot bath in the fashionable tub. Creamy white hues reflect the incoming sunlight generously, while the sleek sink units add to the sophistication here.
Gorgeously veined marble lends this stylish and minimalist bathroom oodles of class and luxury. Large glass windows bring in the sun and allow fascinating views of the outdoors too. The curvy tub makes a unique style statement, while a long mirror lends the illusion of space.
