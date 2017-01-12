The luxurious terrace that transformed a whole house

Known for their visionary plans, premium taste and incredible renovations, the landscape designers at MASTERPLAN LANDSCAPE DESIGN have done it again with this property. The Stinebaugh Residence is a large colonial style family home that had an existing balcony built on the rear side of the house, but one that didn't suit the homeowner's needs.

Wanting more shelter and more space, they asked the team to envision a new design that would still take advantage of the great views at the back of their property and solve the storage problems they had. And boy did they come up with a great plan! We think you also will be impressed once you see the difference the new terrace makes to the whole of this home. So let's take a detailed look at the compact and efficient outdoor space(s) they created for the enjoyment of this family.