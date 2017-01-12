The luxurious terrace that transformed a whole house

Known for their visionary plans, premium taste and incredible renovations, the landscape designers at MASTERPLAN LANDSCAPE DESIGN have done it again with this property. The Stinebaugh Residence is a large colonial style family home that had an existing balcony built on the rear side of the house, but one that didn't suit the homeowner's needs.
Wanting more shelter and more space, they asked the team to envision a new design that would still take advantage of the great views at the back of their property and solve the storage problems they had. And boy did they come up with a great plan! We think you also will be impressed once you see the difference the new terrace makes to the whole of this home. So let's take a detailed look at the compact and efficient outdoor space(s) they created for the enjoyment of this family.
The previous balcony that was attached to the rear of the house looked at best shaky and unstable. Old foundation poles held up a thin floor and the railings and banister look weak and outdated.
Painted all in a chocolate brown, the old deck looked completely out of place next to the fresh white exterior walls. A large divide sat in between the driveway and the balcony, meaning a more integrated design is needed to combine the two spaces together.
This 3D rendering shows the ambitious plan to create a two level terraced area that works harmoniously with the house. The upstairs balcony will be much larger than before and the bottom area will be paved with multiple new garden areas planted.
The new design for the upstairs space is focused around an informal dining/living space and a grilling area with a curved built in dining bench to the side. A wooden pergola provides extra shelter for the diners from wind and rain.
The construction begins with the removing of the old wood and replacing it with a sturdy construction that is much wider than the previous design.
With the new decking made from composite, it will require less maintenance than the previous wood. Light and durable, composite requires no sanding or staining and is perfect for balconies.
Now that the foundations have been built, the pergola starts to go up.
Once completed the pergola has a solid wooden frame and covered roof that provides enough shade from the harsh midday sun, and protects the furniture underneath from rain damage. Now this space is luxurious and comfortable, and just the place to enjoy the incredible views.
With the paving finished downstairs, the whole backyard now looks dreamy and luxurious. The balcony is painted white and looking fresh, the garden spaces finished with dark bark, large plants and glowing lights, and there's an intimate corner next to the fire pit for lively conversations at night time.
The built in dining bar is elevated just enough to enjoy the stunning views of the extensive property and afternoon sun from. It's also built from the same composite as the decking is, meaning wiping down after meals couldn't be easier.
With the bar and grill area overlooking the paved area downstairs, the whole backyard is more connected and integrated than before. Thanks to the hard work of the design team, this home now has multiple areas for the homeowners and guests to enjoy throughout the day and nighttime. Pure magic!
Looking for your own piece of paradise but don't have much space in your backyard? Then check out these city gardens for some inspiration.