​A sleek and modern home with a warm feel

Justwords Justwords
ilsensteinweg, brandt+simon architekten brandt+simon architekten Modern Kitchen White
This upstairs-downstairs apartment or duplex, as they are called, had to be recreated for fresh and modern living. This was a 1930s apartment that worked well for the family at that time. But, with the changing times, the new family that occupies this home changed the flat to accommodate their urban needs. The architects from Brandt + Simon Architekten ensured that there was plenty of modernity in the picture after they put their new design in place. Yet, they also retained a classic sense of warmth that should be the hallmark of any and every family home. Come and have a look at this modern apartment to see how it got its family warmth with the help of minimal design.

​Simple kitchen with a pretty backdrop on the ground floor.

ilsensteinweg brandt+simon architekten Modern Kitchen White kitchen,stairs,apartment,expansion,connection,replanning,rebuilt,Berlin,kitchen furniture,white,white
The white kitchen is a single island that has been set against the backdrop of the staircase and its classic railings. The white environs have been highlighted and balanced out with a variety of elements. One of them is the wooden floor that forms a robust canvas for the white statement. The dark counter top also ensures that there are plenty of interesting contrasts in the space. Natural light streams in from the large windows and the moulding around the door frame also ensures that there is a subtle defining character in the space. The wooden floor ends with the kitchen and gray tiles take over for the staircase and entryway.

​Modern good looks.

rebuilt kitchen & living area brandt+simon architekten Modern Kitchen White kitchen,stairs,apartment,expansion,connection,replanning,rebuilt,Berlin,kitchen furniture,white,white
The modern good looks of this space come from the exposed quarters and open layout as well as the space optimization ideas. A counter has been built into a niche that stands to the side of the staircase while cabinets can be seen under the stairs. On the side, one can see a door with its golden lighting, leading us into the private quarters of the home.

​Golden lighting.

new stairs - connection between the two floors and kitchen furniture at the same time brandt+simon architekten Modern Kitchen White kitchen,stairs,apartment,expansion,connection,replanning,rebuilt,Berlin,kitchen furniture,white,white
The details of the design is what drives the good looks of this space. The white urbane quarters have been done up with golden touches that border on the saffron and create just the right contrast for a minimal yet striking look. The cabinets and drawers under the staircase are almost invisible—such is their neat and slim line appeal and rendition.

​Attic living room.

living room brandt+simon architekten Modern Living Room kitchen,stairs,apartment,expansion,connection,replanning,rebuilt,Berlin,kitchen furniture,white,attic,roof window,roof window
The living room is set in an attic with windows placed on the slant of the ceilings. The layered look and the wooden floor as well as classic furniture makes this a warm space.

​Music corner.

living room brandt+simon architekten Modern Living Room kitchen,stairs,apartment,expansion,connection,replanning,rebuilt,Berlin,kitchen furniture,white,attic,roof window,roof window
The grand piano and the view of the greenery makes this the ideal spot where one can spend many soothing hours.

​Spacious bedroom.

bedroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bedroom kitchen,stairs,apartment,expansion,connection,replanning,rebuilt,Berlin,kitchen furniture,white,attic,roof window,roof window
Minimalism is at the heart of this unique home with its classic yet quirky feel in the unfurnished bedroom.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

