​A sleek and modern home with a warm feel

This upstairs-downstairs apartment or duplex, as they are called, had to be recreated for fresh and modern living. This was a 1930s apartment that worked well for the family at that time. But, with the changing times, the new family that occupies this home changed the flat to accommodate their urban needs. The architects from Brandt + Simon Architekten ensured that there was plenty of modernity in the picture after they put their new design in place. Yet, they also retained a classic sense of warmth that should be the hallmark of any and every family home. Come and have a look at this modern apartment to see how it got its family warmth with the help of minimal design.