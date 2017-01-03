5 incredible kitchen transformations

Remodeling your kitchen is both daunting and exciting. There are millions of possibilities to choose from and you can easily become overwhelmed. But after all is said and done, your brand new kitchen is one that you can be proud of and enjoy for many years to come. All the time, money, and effort that was put towards this integral part of the home will pay off and you will have a space that everyone will be envious of.
Below are five kitchens that have been transformed from dull and outdated to fabulous and modern. These renovations are living proof that a face lift can do wonders for a space, especially one as important as the kitchen. These kitchen remodels will inspire you to create an incredible space that will wow anyone who comes through the door.
At one point in time brown was a very popular color for interior design and it covered a range of surfaces. This outdated kitchen featured a brown Formica countertop as well as a matching brown tile backsplash. It was overpowering in the room and made it feel very dark and small. The U shape of the kitchen is good because it allowed for plenty of workspace and is also great for entertaining but because of the very dark materials use, it makes the space feel cramped and small. The white cabinets are also very outdated and aren't quite so white anymore since they have been exposed to a lot of light over the years. From top to bottom this whole kitchen needs an overhaul to bring it from the 60s and into the present.
This kitchen has undergone an incredible remodel and looks completely different. The brown has been replaced with black and white granite and the old, dingy cabinets have been replaced with new and sleeker versions. The U shape of the kitchen has remained, in order to maximize the workspace and the stove is even an electric glass range so that you can have even more counterspace when it's not in use. The black and white granite is perfect in this kitchen because it really opens up the entire space and makes the room feel much brighter than before.
This super tiny kitchen had nothing going for it. There was no room to do anything, and that wasn't because there wasn't enough space, it's because what little space they had was taken up by stuff. When you have limited space in a kitchen, it is important not to clutter it up with appliances to that you can actually work on the counters. This kitchen also had to share space below with a washing machine and a dishwasher, which limited the amount of storage space, which is probably why there are so many appliances on the counters. What little cabinets are in this space are fine but quite outdated, as is the the boring backsplash.
This tiny kitchen has been transformed into a space that is actually usable. The counters have been rid of clunky appliances and have been put away in the cabinets. The dishwasher and washing machine have also been moved to another area of the house and now we see plenty of storage beside the stove. A glass electric range has also been put in place which creates even more counterspace when it is not in use. The key to the beauty of this kitchen is that the design has remained quite simple so that it doesn't feel overwhelming in such a tiny space. Simple wooden countertops and updated white cabinets give this kitchen plenty of style without the need for a lot of stuff.
This kitchen is quite scary, not because it is in its bare bones state but because it looks very, very outdated. There seems to be a lot of mold where the water pipes come out and the whole space seems very dark because there is not enough natural light that flows into the space. The recessed section to the left also makes the kitchen feel more closed off and seems very strange in this space. Clearly this space needed to have a complete overhaul since the designers left nothing from the original kitchen and wanted to start from scratch.
The transformation of this kitchen is absolutely incredible. The recessed portion of the space was removed and makes the space feel a lot bigger. The large window brings in a ton of natural light to the space to make it feel more open and welcoming and really highlights the new and updated furniture. The farmhouse sink adds a lot of character to the space and really stands out against the beautiful granite countertops. The cabinets are fairly simple but the handles are what really add a lot of style to the space. This kitchen also features beautiful wooden floors that really tie in the whole traditional element of this space and look stunning.
This kitchen seems bright only because of the one window in this space but because of the dingy furniture, that beautiful sun can't find anything to bounce off of and creates a dark kitchen. The mismatched floor tile may have been in style at one point in time but is completely outdated in this day and age while the black countertops add to the darkness of the space. The cabinets are not too bad and feature quite beautiful handles but the floor tile and the counters really overpower the space and make them feel very old and clunky.
This kitchen is a completely different space! Everything was completely torn down and rearranged to create a super spacious kitchen that is modern and beautiful. The old, mismatched tile has been replaced with gorgeous slate tile that anchors the space. The kitchen planners have also added an incredible kitchen island in the middle of the kitchen to replace some of the counters along the wall. This island features a sink, a glass electric range and plenty of sleek cabinet storage underneath. This leaves the counters along the wall completely void of anything so that you can get a good amount of uninterrupted work space or even a place for entertaining. This gorgeous kitchen even opens up onto the deck and makes the space feel even bigger and brighter.
This small kitchen is a nightmare. It is extremely dark and the one light in the space just doesn't do enough, nor do the small windows. The lack of lighting is astonishing because that is a key element in a kitchen so that you can see what you are doing while cooking. The layout of the kitchen is also a disaster because it doesn't flow very nicely since the sink, stove and refrigerator are all quite far apart. The cabinets are laminated wood, something that was very popular in the '90s but is extremely outdated now. Finally, there is just too much stuff on the counters which makes it almost impossible to get any cooking done because of the limited workspace.
This remodel is a complete 180 from what is was before. The entire kitchen was torn out and the kitchen was redesigned in a way that actually flows. The triangle method was used to connect the sink, the refrigerator and the stove in a cohesive manner. The new redesign also left space to add a magnificent kitchen island that provides an incredible amount of counterspace to work on. The back of the kitchen is where we see a few cabinets and appliances but the island is the real highlight of the space. The wooden floors are also very contemporary but add a warm element to a kitchen that is mostly stainless steel.