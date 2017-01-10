The stone homestead that got a modern facelift

To undergo a truly effective renovation, a property doesn't need to be derelict or standing on it's last legs. Today we will show you how a perfectly livable, and actually quite impressive homestead gets a few new additions and becomes even more amazing.

The Kalimtzis Residence as it stood before the makeover, was sprawling, sturdy and stylish with stone features. But the homeowners saw room for improvement and approached landscape designers MASTERPLAN LANDSCAPE DESIGN. With the mission to create a bigger area for entertaining, they dreamed up a huge elevated living space with enough room for storage underneath, a swimming pool, a fire pit and landscaped the garden in a whole new way.

The alterations were dramatic enough to change the whole style of the facade, bringing this traditional style homestead into the 'now'. Let's have a look to see how it was done.