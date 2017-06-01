Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 modern wall ideas for your home

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Texture Wallpaper and Murals for Walls, wallsandmurals wallsandmurals
Loading admin actions …

The start of the new year is always a great time to start revamping your decor, and one place to start is with your walls. Depending of course, on which room you want to do-over, you can choose a very bold color with a confident, large pattern, or opt for an interesting texture in a more subdued tone. From multi-colored bathroom tiles that cover almost every surface, to geometric patterned wallpaper on a feature wall in the living room, the choices are endless when it comes to creating a unique and modern wall for your home. Let's start by seeing 15 of them. 

1. Mixing colors and using latticework.

Mandir in open space Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Mandir in open space

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

This India-inspired sitting room has a huge mix of colors, but it works. White latticework, furniture and white detailing on the walls balance out the multi-hues. 

2. Textured and quietly dramatic.

homify Modern Walls and Floors Chipboard Purple/Violet
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have stand-out furniture already like this mustard colored sofa, then try a textured wall in a rich, dark color, that complements it. This burgundy to chocolate tint is perfect. 

3. Stone walls for a retro feel.

homify Modern Walls and Floors Chipboard Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Walls made from small pebbles will automatically give a wall a retro feel (think back to the 50s and 60s), but when paired with bold orange or gold, granite surfaces, and wooden flooring, your walls will be unique and fresh. 

4. Delicate color: intricate shapes.

Open Space With Tea Making Unit Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Open Space With Tea Making Unit

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

If you love mixing patterns then go for it! Choose colors that have a similar intensity, or saturation. And break it all up with natural wood—in panels and in furniture. 

5. Bold but elegant patterns.

Diseño & Papel Tapiz Paper Muse, Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz Modern Walls and Floors Synthetic Turquoise
Diseño Interior &amp; Papel Tapiz

Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz
Diseño Interior &amp; Papel Tapiz
Diseño Interior & Papel Tapiz

Even if you prefer classic furniture and sophisticated styling, it doesn't mean you can't have boldly patterned wallpaper as well. Pick a smaller pattern with at least one neutral color in it. 

6. A marble effect for the kitchen.

kitchen brandt+simon architekten Modern Kitchen White kitchen,redesign,apartment,Berlin,surfaces,modern,white,pattern,wallpaper
brandt+simon architekten

kitchen

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

Marble isn't only for countertops in the kitchen—if you love the texture of it, then why not go for large, off-white faux-marble tiles like this kitchen has?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Recreating nature inside.

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos ATV Arquitectos Modern Walls and Floors
ATV Arquitectos

ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos

For a stunning look that nature lovers will love, this hallway is clad in vertical wooden paneling. The natural grain pattern works beautifully next to glass.  

If you can't get enough of wood, then check out this rustic house that uses it to maximum effect. 

8. Patterns aren't only for walls.

Open Space Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Open Space

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Looking at the same room incredible living room once again, you can really see how the colors divide the space up. We hope this encourages you to think about using pattern and color on your floor as well! .

9. Confident color contrasts.

Visuals, Artpanel 3D Wall Panels Artpanel 3D Wall Panels Walls & flooringWall tattoos Blue
Artpanel 3D Wall Panels

Artpanel 3D Wall Panels
Artpanel 3D Wall Panels
Artpanel 3D Wall Panels

For a more minimalist look, go for a wall covered in one color. This corrugated wall in midnight blue looks incredible next to the freshness of the white bedding and stained floor. 

10. Daring and decorative wallpaper.

bedroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bedroom Red redesign,apartment,Berlin,surfaces,pattern,red,wallpaper,modern,modern
brandt+simon architekten

bedroom

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

Wallpaper isn't only used in the 70s—today there are hundreds of fresh and fun prints to use in your home. This bold red and white pattern would suit a living room, or even a dining room.

11. Rough it up.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Wamba (Valladolid), ADDEC arquitectos ADDEC arquitectos Dining roomTables
ADDEC arquitectos

ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos

If you interior is a little bit lackluster, then make a feature wall really stand out by adding uncut stones to the surface. It will make any surface instantly incredible.  

12. Sleek and subtle.

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl Grassi Pietre srl Modern Walls and Floors Marble White
Grassi Pietre srl

Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl

To create a memorable look, you don't always have to go with loud patterns. This dining room is sophisticated and elegant with marble texture and unique paneling covering it's walls. 

13. Adding a designer edge with concrete.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want something fashionable and unexpected, try concrete slabs. They are as contemporary as you can get and will look great no matter what room you use them in. 

14. Splashes of color in the bathroom.

bathroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Blue redesign,apartment,Berlin,surfaces,pattern,tiles,blue,modern,modern
brandt+simon architekten

bathroom

brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten
brandt+simon architekten

Bathrooms are the ideal place to use bright and fun colors. Keep it youthful, but peaceful with multi-colored blue tiling. And for added impact, use the tiles on the front of the bathtub too (a professional tiler will make sure it's all lined up properly)!

15. Luxurious detailing.

Texture wallpaper patterns for interior wall decor using custom wallpaper for home and office decor. Walls and Murals wallsandmurals
wallsandmurals

Texture wallpaper patterns for interior wall decor using custom wallpaper for home and office decor. Walls and Murals

wallsandmurals
wallsandmurals
wallsandmurals

Perfect for a library or lobby, this distinct pattern is really something. Looking like upholstery on an expensive leather sofa, this black and gold patterned wall will make any space look luxurious and unique. 

Get your summer going with these 7 prefabricated pools
Is color or texture more important for your walls at home? Tell us below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks