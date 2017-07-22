Your browser is out-of-date.

Garage: 22 photos of garages to inspire you!

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Proyecto Quincho en Las Rosas, ARBOL Arquitectos ARBOL Arquitectos Prefabricated Garage
So you have a roof over your head and you want one over your car? Then what you need is a unique, fashionable and durable garage. It should not only protect your car(s) from the weather, but should also complement your existing home and add value to your property. 

Of course if you are wanting something bold and visionary, then please ask a professional architect, who can blend the style of new structures with older ones. You don't want your brand new garage to stick out like a sore thumb—or if it does, you want it to be for the right reasons (innovative design, bright colors, unusual materials etc). 

So to help you dream up your very own garage design, we have collected 23 of the very best. Let's start scrolling through…  

1. A strong, sculptural garage made from slabs of concrete.

#cumbres369, aaestudio aaestudio Modern Garage and Shed
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

If you are a fan of cement, then here are 13 ways you can use it in your garden

2. Inspired by the rural setting, this carport doubles as a work shed.

homify Garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Dark, dramatic and with an interesting door, this is confident design.

Canonbury Square, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern Garage and Shed
IQ Glass UK

Canonbury Square

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

4. If you have a beautiful car like this one then why not show it off behind glass walls?

Folio Design | The Cricketers | Car Room KSR Architects & Interior Designers Modern Garage and Shed
KSR Architects &amp; Interior Designers

Folio Design | The Cricketers | Car Room

KSR Architects & Interior Designers
KSR Architects &amp; Interior Designers
KSR Architects & Interior Designers

5. Built from stone and warm wood, this is rustic simplicity at it's best.

CASA RM_PÓVOA DE VARZIM_2013, PFS-arquitectura PFS-arquitectura Minimalist garage/shed
PFS-arquitectura

PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura
PFS-arquitectura

6. Built in a sweeping line, these multiple garages are made to suit a magnificent home.

Garage façade FG ARQUITECTES Modern Garage and Shed
FG ARQUITECTES

Garage façade

FG ARQUITECTES
FG ARQUITECTES
FG ARQUITECTES

7. This minimal carport fits perfectly underneath the top level of this all-white home.

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Houses
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

8. An expensive looking and timeless industrial garage made from quality timbre.

Park Lane Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Double Garage
Uptic Studios

Park Lane Residence

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

9. A contemporary garage integrated into the stacked design of a grand home.

Elektroplanung, Baubetreuung, KNX-Programmierung eines Einfamilienhauses, casaio | smart buildings casaio | smart buildings Modern Garage and Shed
casaio | smart buildings

casaio | smart buildings
casaio | smart buildings
casaio | smart buildings

10. This garage's strong design and pale materials make a striking impact.

M&M House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern Garage and Shed
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

11. Built entirely from wood, this family-friendly garage looks warm and friendly.

HOUSE IN HAMAMATSU, 窪江建築設計事務所 窪江建築設計事務所 Asian style garage/shed
窪江建築設計事務所

窪江建築設計事務所
窪江建築設計事務所
窪江建築設計事務所

12. Using traditional materials in a modern design, this carport is as attractive as its car.

Haus H, ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting Modern Garage and Shed Iron/Steel Grey
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting

ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting
ZHAC / Zweering Helmus Architektur+Consulting

13. Old-fashioned but not out dated, this covered carpark is an impressive one.

Porches de coche independientes, JAGRAM-PRO JAGRAM-PRO Carport
JAGRAM-PRO

JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO

14. With a straw roof and stained wooden panelling, this garage is unique and unforgettable.

Woonvilla Blaricum, Kabaz Kabaz Modern Garage and Shed
Kabaz

Kabaz
Kabaz
Kabaz

15. This garage focuses on practicality with large lights, drainage vents and stacks of shelves.

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube Garages & sheds
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

16. By illuminating the terracotta color these designers celebrate the surrounding environment.

homify Mediterranean style garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Made from glass, in an unusual shape, this is a fresh alternative for a garage.

Abri Design pour voiture, FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport Modern Garage and Shed
FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport

FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport
FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport
FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport

18. Lit up at night time, this garage looks futuristic and interesting.

Casa MaLi, MiD Arquitectura MiD Arquitectura Modern Garage and Shed
MiD Arquitectura

MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura

19. Fitting a car snugly inside, this is an ideal design if you don't have much space at home.

KSR Architects | Two Houses | Car lift homify Garage/shed
homify

KSR Architects | Two Houses | Car lift

homify
homify
homify

20. This modest garage built from raw rock and stone is perfect for every romantic homeowner.

CASA GERSHENSON, Gonzalez Amaro Gonzalez Amaro Modern Garage and Shed
Gonzalez Amaro

Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro

21. Together the sun and wooden pergola create striking shadows over the whole of this space.

Proyecto Quincho en Las Rosas, ARBOL Arquitectos ARBOL Arquitectos Prefabricated Garage
ARBOL Arquitectos

Proyecto Quincho en Las Rosas

ARBOL Arquitectos
ARBOL Arquitectos
ARBOL Arquitectos

22. As sturdy as the farmhouse it connects to, this double garage will stand the test of time.

Дом из клееного бруса GOOD WOOD, 783 кв.м., GOOD WOOD GOOD WOOD Double Garage
GOOD WOOD

GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
GOOD WOOD
A luxuriously cozy family home full of charming antiquity
Glass, wood, concrete or steel? What would your dream garage be made from?

