Garage: 22 photos of garages to inspire you!

So you have a roof over your head and you want one over your car? Then what you need is a unique, fashionable and durable garage. It should not only protect your car(s) from the weather, but should also complement your existing home and add value to your property.

Of course if you are wanting something bold and visionary, then please ask a professional architect, who can blend the style of new structures with older ones. You don't want your brand new garage to stick out like a sore thumb—or if it does, you want it to be for the right reasons (innovative design, bright colors, unusual materials etc).

So to help you dream up your very own garage design, we have collected 23 of the very best. Let's start scrolling through…