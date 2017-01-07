17 photos of city gardens to inspire you

Even if you have an apartment in the city with a minuscule terrace or cramped courtyard, there is still more than enough room for you to have a luscious garden. To help you visualize just how that could look, we have collected images of 17 fantastical gardens that are certain to inspire and encourage you on your way to achieving your dream garden—all within the limits of your urban space.

These back yard oases range from luxurious Moroccan inspired, tropical gardens, to minimalist concrete spaces with a Scandinavian edge, so no matter your taste and style preference, there is one that will suit you. Let's take a look through and get you start planning your ultimate green paradise today (probably with the help of some professional landscapers).