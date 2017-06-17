Your browser is out-of-date.

Home renovations: ​7 before and after pictures to stun you!

Justwords Justwords
Reforma en la Barceloneta, OAK 2000 OAK 2000 Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

What prompts a person to renovate a home and to make some changes? Boredom or an addition to the family? The need for more space, or the need for better style—or both? Whatever be the reason, we at homify have managed to create a collage of stories with which you can easily get the required inspiration to redo your home. Take a look at these seven before and after home tours to know more.

Home renovations: 7 before and after pictures to stun you!

​1.) Before: dilapidated structure.

SAN BENIGNO HOUSE, Studio 06 Studio 06 Modern Houses
Studio 06

Studio 06
Studio 06
Studio 06

This old home looked like it was ready to crumble. The barrack like facade also required an update

1.) ​After: modern charm.

SAN BENIGNO HOUSE, Studio 06 Studio 06 Modern Houses
Studio 06

Studio 06
Studio 06
Studio 06

This modern facade is a charming one that has replaced the barrack-like look of the old structure. Credit goes to the architects at Studio 06.

1.) ​After: the old and the new.

SAN BENIGNO HOUSE, Studio 06 Studio 06 Modern Kitchen
Studio 06

Studio 06
Studio 06
Studio 06

The designers have kept the old elements alive with the beams in the ceiling and the large mezzanine overlooking the space.

2.) ​Before: work in progress.

RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN FLORIANO, K.B. Ristrutturazioni K.B. Ristrutturazioni
K.B. Ristrutturazioni

K.B. Ristrutturazioni
K.B. Ristrutturazioni
K.B. Ristrutturazioni

This space seemed like the perfect candidate for a kitchen.

2.) ​After: Scandinavian beauty.

RISTRUTTURAZIONE SAN FLORIANO, K.B. Ristrutturazioni K.B. Ristrutturazioni
K.B. Ristrutturazioni

K.B. Ristrutturazioni
K.B. Ristrutturazioni
K.B. Ristrutturazioni

The new kitchen has a soft Scandinavian wooden look. The stylish wood paneled space is done up with golden lighting and chrome appliances while a glass table sits in front.

3.) ​Before: an old home stay.

Relooking appartamento datato, SuMisura SuMisura
SuMisura

SuMisura
SuMisura
SuMisura

This old home stay had all the typical style trappings including some heavy wooden furniture, colored tiles as well as lace curtains.

3.) ​After: sumptuous apartment.

Relooking appartamento datato, SuMisura SuMisura Modern Living Room
SuMisura

SuMisura
SuMisura
SuMisura

The new apartment shines under a modern design scheme with monochrome and linear patterns at play.

3.) ​After: eclectic style.

Relooking appartamento datato, SuMisura SuMisura Modern Living Room
SuMisura

SuMisura
SuMisura
SuMisura

The new design scheme also has remnants of the bygone era in the form of this solid carved wooden table, which gives it an eclectic feel.

4.) ​Before: classically outdated.

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern Bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

The garish pink looks of this bathroom made it a rather uninviting space where it was difficult to function.

4.) ​Before: pattern overkill.

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern Bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

The patterns in this bathroom created an overkill of sorts due to the pink element on the fittings and the tiles.

4.) ​After: solid modern design.

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern Bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

The square shaped fittings and the soft gray and white patchwork tiles have now replaced the garish looking scheme from before.

​4.) After: wooden textures.

“SI PUO’ FARE!” , Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern Bathroom
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

A neat wooden flooring clads the side of the bath tub and creates a soft look.

5.) ​Before: cluttered space.

Reforma en la Barceloneta, OAK 2000 OAK 2000 Modern Living Room
OAK 2000

OAK 2000
OAK 2000
OAK 2000

The height of the hall was very under-utilized here, while the clutter also needed to be tackled.

​5.) After: neat white look.

Reforma en la Barceloneta, OAK 2000 OAK 2000 Modern Dining Room
OAK 2000

OAK 2000
OAK 2000
OAK 2000

This space has been turned into a lobby with a low slung series of beams. The shelves and couches together make it a cozy space.

5.) ​After: soothing elements.

Reforma en la Barceloneta, OAK 2000 OAK 2000 Modern Living Room
OAK 2000

OAK 2000
OAK 2000
OAK 2000

This soothing space has patterns and wooden elements for a well-defined look.

6.) ​Before: under-utilized balcony.

trasformazione di una veranda, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Aluminium/Zinc Green
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

This balcony was the epitome of neglect in terms of style and function as well as layout.

6.) ​After: well-planned.

trasformazione di una veranda, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Wood White
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

This space is now well-planned with windows, a fireplace and furniture for various purposes.

​6.) After: brown and gold.

trasformazione di una veranda, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Wood White
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Soothing brown and gold have been combined with white for a sophisticated and airy look.

7.) ​Before: cavernous mess.

AMENAGEMENT DE COMBLES, BCM BCM
BCM

BCM
BCM
BCM

This room had no proper style scheme in its ruinous quarters.

7.) ​After: stylish attic.

AMENAGEMENT DE COMBLES, BCM BCM
BCM

BCM
BCM
BCM

This attic now accommodates plenty of seating and an open look with black wooden beams overhead.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

