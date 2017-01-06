​Chic style on a budget: 10 cool ideas

Working your way through a renovation or a style overhaul is never easy on the pocket, which is why so many people shy away from home decor and renovation projects. Yet, there are many secret tricks that the professionals resort to, in order to create a chic statement on a budget. How do they do it? Here is a list of 10 chic design statements, which you can easily recreate on a small budget. Come and have a look!
This dining room rendered by the interior designers and decorators at EightyTwo PTE LTD. is all about neutrals and back to basics textures. The wooden textures in this space catch your eye because the designers have ensured that the rest of the palette is a white one. The varying hues of wood make for an eclectic and charming statement here. Try this look with repurposed wood for a low budget pick.
Nothing compares to accessibility when it comes to all your nighttime essentials in one place. Recreate this chic and no-fuss style in your bedroom with an easy on the pocket option. These cabinets may look like they were built for the kitchen, but you can easily hang them over the bed for all your essentials and belongings to be stored in one place.
The designers have opted to highlight the zigzag wainscoting of this room with strip lighting – a reasonably priced option that adds plenty of flair to the space. Focused lighting further accentuates the artistic walls. The white and red chairs also spread much cheer in this space and make it a quirky one.
You can easily do it yourself with a can of spray paint and some old candle sticks. Add some tropical flair to your neutral space and watch the space come alive with colorful touches. The accents can be picked up at a flea market as well. Do not forget to layer with some white furniture and plenty of mirrors for an expansive and luxurious look.
The industrial chic look is in—and how! The designers have played with gray in this space and created a simple statement with simple furniture that stands out against the perfect gray walls of the space. Layer the rest of the space with a large cylinder for a lamp and plenty of art work.
Get a perfectly neat statement with well-polished wood and white tiles, which can easily be produced and installed on a budget for a sleek and timeless kitchen.
Get yourself a colorful punch with accessories and rugs that will make your space appear bright without spending a bomb.
Layer your contemporary quarters with some country style, which is easily affordable and very charming!
You can combine a number of quirky touches to get an eclectic style on a budget!
You can place some budget-friendly neutral linear furniture with edgy and simple art work.
