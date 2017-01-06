Your browser is out-of-date.

​Chic style on a budget: 10 cool ideas

Justwords Justwords
homify Scandinavian style dining room
Working your way through a renovation or a style overhaul is never easy on the pocket, which is why so many people shy away from home decor and renovation projects. Yet, there are many secret tricks that the professionals resort to, in order to create a chic statement on a budget. How do they do it? Here is a list of 10 chic design statements, which you can easily recreate on a small budget. Come and have a look!

​Rustic poise in the dining room.

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This dining room rendered by the interior designers and decorators at EightyTwo PTE LTD. is all about neutrals and back to basics textures. The wooden textures in this space catch your eye because the designers have ensured that the rest of the palette is a white one. The varying hues of wood make for an eclectic and charming statement here. Try this look with repurposed wood for a low budget pick. 

​Simple pleasures in the bedroom.

THE LIVIA homify Modern Bedroom
homify

THE LIVIA

homify
homify
homify

Nothing compares to accessibility when it comes to all your nighttime essentials in one place. Recreate this chic and no-fuss style in your bedroom with an easy on the pocket option. These cabinets may look like they were built for the kitchen, but you can easily hang them over the bed for all your essentials and belongings to be stored in one place.

​Lavish and less expensive.

Design, PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd Commercial spaces Commercial Spaces
PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd

PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd
PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd
PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd

The designers have opted to highlight the zigzag wainscoting of this room with strip lighting – a reasonably priced option that adds plenty of flair to the space. Focused lighting further accentuates the artistic walls. The white and red chairs also spread much cheer in this space and make it a quirky one.

​DIY tropical budget additions.

Guest Lounge Oui3 International Limited Colonial style house
Oui3 International Limited

Guest Lounge

Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited

You can easily do it yourself with a can of spray paint and some old candle sticks. Add some tropical flair to your neutral space and watch the space come alive with colorful touches. The accents can be picked up at a flea market as well. Do not forget to layer with some white furniture and plenty of mirrors for an expansive and luxurious look.

​Gray and chic.

Ocean One | Lei Yue Mun | Hong Kong , Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Classic style dining room
Nelson W Design

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

The industrial chic look is in—and how! The designers have played with gray in this space and created a simple statement with simple furniture that stands out against the perfect gray walls of the space. Layer the rest of the space with a large cylinder for a lamp and plenty of art work.

​Neat kitchen.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get a perfectly neat statement with well-polished wood and white tiles, which can easily be produced and installed on a budget for a sleek and timeless kitchen.

​Colors.

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get yourself a colorful punch with accessories and rugs that will make your space appear bright without spending a bomb.

​Country style.

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

Layer your contemporary quarters with some country style, which is easily affordable and very charming!

​Varied styles, one space.

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева

You can combine a number of quirky touches to get an eclectic style on a budget!

​Sophisticated space.

homify Living room White
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can place some budget-friendly neutral linear furniture with edgy and simple art work.

This tiny home is a shabby chic paradise
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

