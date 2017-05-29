Small homes: ​A small home with big ideas

A compact home does not necessarily have to be low on style. There are many ways in which one can create an amazing looking space even if the actual square footage is low. This next home will give you many ideas, thanks to the vision of the architects at Architetto Luigi Pizzuti. The unique ideas and simple renditions will truly give you much inspiration to do up your space in the best possible way.

This home just proves how small can be beautiful.

Come and have a look!