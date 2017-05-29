Small homes: ​A small home with big ideas

A compact home does not necessarily have to be low on style. There are many ways in which one can create an amazing looking space even if the actual square footage is low. This next home will give you many ideas, thanks to the vision of the architects at Architetto Luigi Pizzuti. The unique ideas and simple renditions will truly give you much inspiration to do up your space in the best possible way.
This home just proves how small can be beautiful.
Come and have a look!
The designers have ensured that a white and gray palette has been used along with wooden flooring so that the walls reflect the dim lighting and create a well-lit statement. At the same time, the wooden floor softens the sharpness of the lights and creates a warm feel even in this urban space. The solid gray-hued ceiling is a unique design element that adds finesse to the space. The long corridor has a row of lights with a door and shelves at one end, as well as the living quarters neatly arranged on the sides.
The corridor is a space that many of us overlook when we are planning and designing our home. In this small apartment, the architects have ensured that every inch of space has been utilized with plenty of style and panache. The shelves have been built into the sides and they line the doors, which gives the home owners plenty of storage all over the home. These open shelves can also be used for displaying books and artifacts.
The bathroom has a sleek and well-planned layout, which shows in the way the designers have played with heights. When we speak of heights, we are not merely speaking of the height of the ceiling, but we are also taking the heights of the various counters and fittings into consideration. The counters and the bathtub have been aligned in a way that there is a linear yet fluid flow of design, which is well-defined with the help of wood and granite. The rest of the space is cream-hued with golden exposed bulbs lighting the way and creating an elegant statement in the bargain.
This wooden sink is one that immediately evokes a sense of rustic charm when you enter the bathroom. The raw and unfinished piece has an earthy appearance, which has been well-combined with the modern texture of the solid industrial looking gray hued tiles. These wide tiles are in proportion with the sink and offer a good contrast.
The designers have demarcated and defined the various areas within the bathroom by installing half a wall of gray tiles between the sink and the bathtub. This gives it a neat look.
The designers have also played with myriad textures so as to bring out a wholesome and designer look in the space. The walls and the counter are a papery texture that lets out a vintage feel while the fittings are smooth and modern.
