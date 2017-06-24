A thoughtful implementation of a tasteful design in a dreamy house

A common interpretation of a luxurious residency is huge premises with massive structures, multiple story and a swanky design. This, however, is far from reality—all you need is a thoughtful implementation of a tasteful design, a befitting palette & a smart employment of space. This is exactly what you are going to witness today as homify takes you on a house tour in the city of Rosario, Cordoba, wherein this lovely dwelling wins you over with its single story format housing an amazing interior design. A piece of art from the house of VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS, this contemporary marvel of architectural design offers a luxurious residency in an aesthetically uncomplicated manner.

Entrusted with the responsibility of blending an intimate sense of privacy with a close to nature vibe, the expert architects stuck to simplicity of structure and smart usage of available space.

With a proper demarcation of social & private areas, this compact abode boasts of the homely essence in its simplistic yet sophisticated accents. Let us have a closer look!