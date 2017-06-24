A thoughtful implementation of a tasteful design in a dreamy house

A common interpretation of a luxurious residency is huge premises with massive structures, multiple story and a swanky design. This, however, is far from reality—all you need is a thoughtful implementation of a tasteful design, a befitting palette & a smart employment of space. This is exactly what you are going to witness today as homify takes you on a house tour in the city of Rosario, Cordoba, wherein this lovely dwelling wins you over with its single story format housing an amazing interior design. A piece of art from the house of VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS, this contemporary marvel of architectural design offers a luxurious residency in an aesthetically uncomplicated manner.
Entrusted with the responsibility of blending an intimate sense of privacy with a close to nature vibe, the expert architects stuck to simplicity of structure and smart usage of available space.
With a proper demarcation of social & private areas, this compact abode boasts of the homely essence in its simplistic yet sophisticated accents. Let us have a closer look!
Surprise, surprise! The rear facade narrates an entirely different story to the next photo. The backside of the house packs an alluring punch with a big swimming pool on a tidily sectioned porch and vast soothing greens. The neatly trimmed open garden and the aqua grace of the pool make this backside private yard a must have outdoor space with ample room to relax & rejuvenate.
Letting in plenty of natural light & offering great views, the clear glass windows dominate allowing for the stylish interiors to communicate directly with nature’s glory on the exterior. Bright sunshine & cozy poolside lounging with savories - does it get any better than this?
Approaching the compact yet visually sound structure of the house, one could assume a strong possibility of want of adequate interior space. A few feet before reaching the door, the small garden already offers a welcoming stance. The paved driveway leads up to the house through 2 steps and aligns with the front door alcove, emphasizing it as the central point. The center of the facade houses the wooden front door and an expansive glass window. Absolute privacy from the street is ensured by the lack of any other window on this side; the specific design leaves the facade totally hidden to the street side. The wooden door and the large window along with the huge planters make the entrance elegant & simple. Appealing exterior indeed!
Inside, we encounter the beautifully compact entryway decked in the mellowness of wooden panes. This lends an inviting ambiance to the interior of the house. The soft perimeter lighting just above on the inside of the front door makes the space appear a tad bigger and adds to that gentle homey feel. The warmth of wood combines with the white glory of the walls and together they bathe in the golden glow of the lighting. Notice the appealing wall on the right.
The striking space with indoor planters encased in glass adds a touch of grace and neatly demarcates areas. The white pebbles provide a calming effect to soothe the senses. This interior garden space allows light to pour in through the roof opening. Singing minimalism, this space breathes life into the lobby. Contemporary charm, to be precise!
Further into the house, the surprisingly spacious interiors possess the integrated living room, dining space and kitchen. Making for a bright space with white topping the glamour quotient, this living room is every inch an epitome of opulent pizzazz depicted in the most elegantly simple way. We are greeted by this magnificent lounge on the right of the conservatory, that celebrates comfort in style. The warm toned wooden floor planks create a pleasant contrast with the white walls & ceiling, and also bring out the intensity of the reddish color of sofas. The furniture is largely neutral with vibrant cushions completing the perfect look.
The light colors complement the darker shades; simple lines & contemporary style uphold the plush accents of this space without too much of furnishings and decor. The illumination design of the ceiling gently lights up the spaces in small in crown moldings that are distributed demarcating the different functional spaces. Simple, pleasant & beautiful!.
Take a while to appreciate the magic of white in this photo. On the left of the entryway, the partition wall doubles up as a multi-tiered rack for tit bits. On the other side is the American style kitchen sans walls to limit the area, opening into the dining space with white dining set. The predominant white essence is balanced by the wooden accents.
The attractively clean & organized appearance is the hero with elements like the glass top dining table and chair seats in printed fabrics imparting a delicate and visually appealing air. Not to miss are the jazzy lamps over the dining table.
In this perfectly lovely house bringing together simplicity & comfort in a contemporary chic manner, the kitchen-dining space opens out to the backside porch area that houses a modern barbecue concealed in a wall cabinet. True originality!
The wood topped shiny kitchen island with two stools allows everything to be better in functionality and more comfortable. In tune with the rest of the dwelling, white is the king here as well. The comfy dining arrangement makes for a great option for a lazy Sunday barbecue in the backyard.
Single story, simple style, oodles of comfort, luxurious space—fancy this residence?