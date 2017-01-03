​Learn space-saving tricks from these 6 homes

There are many homes—especially older ones—that have numerous niches. When we look at a room or a home, we may be at a loss as to how we can make use of the same. Yet, there are many ways of ensuring that every niche is used meaningfully. This has to be done in a way that makes the niche a part of the home’s overall design, much like this kitchen which has been fitted into a niche. It is the creation of the architects at Marta Novarini Architetto.