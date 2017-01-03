​Achieve a hotel style bathroom with these 7 tips

We all love hotels, don’t we? The charm of going some place where we can luxuriate in well-kept and well-planned surroundings instantly puts us at ease and gives us something to smile about. You can now make that smile a part of your everyday life with the right touches that will make your bathroom an uber luxurious, hotel style one. Follow our seven secrets to get the bathroom of your dreams!
Sink into the lap of luxury with this sink. Carved out of a single rock and replete with the natural texture of raw rock, this brilliantly designed sink is one that is large and truly luxurious. It also renders an earthy touch to the room as a result of which, elegance and charm enter the scheme of things. The solid color on the walls and the lighting also makes the stone texture and hue come alive. This lovely bathroom is the creation of the interior architects at Mariangel Coghlan.
You can add a large round mirror in the bathroom so as to get yourself a wonderfully luxurious statement, which will also make the bathroom look large. Moreover, round shape also promotes fluidity of design. You can install some lights behind the mirror so as to play up the hue and quality of the tiles too.
The pattern is created by tiles on the stone floor of the bathroom. This grounds the space and offers a playful look, while the repurposed wooden shelves and frames ensure that there are plenty of earthy good looks in the space. Wood has also been used to clad the region around the sink while the blue touches extend to the frame of the mirror. Check out the rolled up towels and floral arrangements. Don’t they make the space look straight out of a hotel room?
The colors of the retro tiles on the wall here make for a fruit inspired statement, which leans towards the tropical. The raw wooden sink creates an artistic statement that shines under the glow of the bright white lights. The lanterns under the sink along with the greenery are a unique touch indeed. The artwork nearby adheres to the tropical color scheme as well.
This stone bathroom has a modern Jacuzzi, which can easily be installed even in a compact space. You can opt for such a statement to lift the luxury quotient of your bathroom. Do not forget to go in for niches in the wall and neat lighting on top for a wholesome and well-functioning look.
The designers have created a green courtyard in one corner of the bathroom and cordoned it off with glass walls so that the space can be maintained without spreading mud or pebbles in the actual bathing area.
The bright lace like pattern that goes from the floor to the ceiling is a wonderful addition to this space along with the chrome bath tub, which has a royal and vintage feel to it!
Here's another story - 14 small and modern bathrooms.