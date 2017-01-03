​Achieve a hotel style bathroom with these 7 tips

Sink into the lap of luxury with this sink. Carved out of a single rock and replete with the natural texture of raw rock, this brilliantly designed sink is one that is large and truly luxurious. It also renders an earthy touch to the room as a result of which, elegance and charm enter the scheme of things. The solid color on the walls and the lighting also makes the stone texture and hue come alive. This lovely bathroom is the creation of the interior architects at Mariangel Coghlan.