A lovely family home of only 800 ft²

This charming and compact apartment is quite a style inspiration that has been designed by the architects at Belle Ville Atelier D'Architecture. The neat Scandinavian touches have been designed keeping in mind the simple requirements of the young couple who also have a baby. The space is a simple one with lots of charm, thanks to the old world pieces as well as the neat touches. Come and have a look at this story to know more.
The entryway is a neat urban space with plenty of rustic touches that create a charming look. The sliding door is at an angle with an exposed rail on top. The bureau is old school with drawers and vintage iron knobs.
Much like the other rooms and corners of this open home, one can find a lot of natural lighting acting as the main style element of the living room too. Yet, the designers have not really relied on the natural light alone. They have also fixed larger than life bulbs in the ceiling and given it a linear pattern so that there is an interesting look in the space. The shelves on the sides of the television and the various essentials lining these shelves show off a love for books and entertainment. This also seems like the perfect space to bond as a family.
The dining room has been created with an airy touch and a quirky element in the form of a poster-like mat hung up on the wall, with its cursive message standing out against the white wall. The plant and the wicker basket as well as the cheery pieces on the shelves make for a warm statement.
The kitchen is a sleek space with soft wooden touches for a Scandinavian look. The white and linear cabinets run around the space in an L while the wooden table and white molded chairs on the patterned floor offer an eclectic look.
The design of the space is dependent on the details that render much charm and style. This bank of slim glass window visuals open up the kitchen towards the living room nearby.
This pretty nook is one where the home owners can truly relax. The lightweight drapes sway with the breeze while greenery enters the scheme with the plant. Color is infused in small doses, thanks to the crockery stored on the white shelves in the niche here.
One can easily imagine a happy baby in this space, with a thriving sense of imagination. The soothing yet unique touches in this room ensure that the child gets a comfortable cocoon. We loved the tiny dots on the curtains, which bring in subtle color.
The patterns used in this home render a charming touch along with wood.
