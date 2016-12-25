The top 10 bathroom decor tips of 2016

So we have reached that time of the year, December… We ponder on the things we achieved and the things we look forward to in 2017. With that in mind, we here at homify would like to present you with TOP 10 articles that reflect what we have seen all year. Today, we bring back your favorite articles on bathroom decor. If you missed them, here is your chance to read them, and if yours made it in our top 10 countdown, here is another chance to revisit them. Shall we?
Let's be honest with ourselves, small spaces sometimes need small changes not only to become more stylish but also to become more functional.
When it comes to the bathroom, people often think that improving the space is just about knocking down a wall and making it bigger. However, we know that sometimes it's more than just adding space. This is why today at homify, we are going to look at all sorts of bad decisions we make when it comes to bathroom design so that we can avoid them. We are going to explore little changes that we can make, which don't involve knocking down a wall! Remember that sometimes you may also need some help and advice from a design or decor professional when it comes to your bathroom, but we can start you off on the right foot with some easy solutions that you can implement. You'll also learn some tips and tricks when it comes to making the absolute most of the space available to you.
Bathrooms come in all shapes and sizes. They also are inspired by many different styles, eras and aesthetics. Some can be extremely sleek and sophisticated with modern lighting subtly installed around bathtubs or shining out from behind mirrors. Shower cubicles can be expansive, and take up half of a room with tiles covering every surface. Or they can be customized to fit an attic bathroom, and have thick glass walls and round shower trays. Bathtubs can be built into walls, nestled into corners, or freestanding in the middle of a room with elaborate taps and hoses feeding into them.
As wildly different as they can be, all bathrooms should always be a kind of peaceful sanctuary where we can relax and unwind in private. And that's exactly what these 12 bathrooms are.
The bathroom is a space where we would like the luxury of time, functionality and design. This is the space where we spend some of the most important and crucial moments of our day. So it is imperative to have a soothing and unforgettable style statement here. Check out these 10 bathrooms that will inspire you to create just that!
Small bathrooms have a charm that no other room can have with such little space. They are cozy and create the feeling that you are in your own private world. While smaller spaces seem like they are difficult to design in a functional and stylish space, bathrooms are simple to work around. So don't let your small bathroom be the cause of all problems, here are a few beautiful and creative ideas to take your small space and make it into your own private sanctuary.
Going into your bathroom should be an experience in which you come out feeling rejuvenated, energized and fresh. It should not be a chore or a routine task that you dread. So, because the bathroom is a room which you visit daily, we thought that we would show you one that is both inspiring and stylish and which feels more like a home wellness spa. Perhaps you can get some ideas on how to make your own bathroom into a comforting and relaxing space.
The bathroom is often the most underrated room in the house. We think, dream, sing, or even dance in the bathroom, so why do we skimp on decorating that space? It is essential that the decor and design of the bathroom is functional as well as beautiful so that you can relax in peace. Whether you live in a house or an apartment, give your bathroom the same attention you would give to any other room. Here are a few simple ideas to spruce up the walls of your bathroom.
Let's face it, even if you do not really believe that the stars might somehow influence our destiny, sometimes it can be fun to try to identify the similarities between people born under the same sign of the zodiac. Especially when it comes to furnishing tastes. Many of us will already have noticed some resemblance between the homes of friends who are very different from one another, but in the same zodiac sign.
So, let's play this game together and have fun to find out what could be our ideal bathroom depending on the characteristics commonly associated with our star sign. Even if our choice does not identify itself with the advice of the stars, we can still get a glimpse of the other proposals, looking for something interesting for our own bathrooms.
(The pictured bathroom is the ARIES bathroom.)
In the interests of full disclosure, we should tell you that horrific bathrooms really scare us! So often dirty, depressing and downright spooky looking, old fashioned bathing spaces give us the creeps, but we are going to put our fears aside today and show you how some truly ghastly rooms have been renovated to become dreamy home spas! The bathroom designers in charge of these projects really had their work cut out for them, but they have managed the impossible and created such stunning spaces that we wonder how long the bathroom queues are in the morning, in each of these houses!
Today, the hallway and the living room are spaces that need more attention during renovations, but, we should never lose sight of the bathroom either, as it is one of the most important places in the house. These rooms are spaces that have great comfort in it, where we may have a moment of relaxation that is much more enjoyable than the rush of everyday activities, and which allows us to forget some of the stress and bustle of our daily lives.
Here, we present you with this total transformation of an outdated bathroom, which turned into a place that is simply sensational, and gave great value to the overall comfort of the residence. In this project by the professionals of RTP Consulting, they have managed to transform a very run down bathroom into a thoroughly modern and visually attractive space.
There is so much more that you can do with your bathroom than simply throwing your suite items in there and painting the walls, but if you are at a bit of a loss as to what to do, just keep reading, as we've brought together 15 fabulous ideas for your bathroom walls! Friends and family will be convinced that you hired an interior designer, or a bathroom planner, but we can keep a secret, if you can? Let's get your bathroom looking brilliant, without blowing your budget!
