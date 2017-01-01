Your browser is out-of-date.

37 incredible modern living rooms to inspire you

press profile homify press profile homify
WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto
Modern design has taken the world by storm and here at homify we are always finding the most beautiful spaces to share with you all. Modern living rooms tend to be designed with minimal furniture and decoration to keep the space as sleek as possible. There are so many different ways to create a stunning modern room and we are here to show you some inspiration! Below are thirty seven magnificent living rooms that will help to get you in the feel of what a modern space can look like. Everything from exposed brick, to funky coffee tables, and creative shelving to maximize your storage, there is definitely something on this list that will inspire you to create the most beautiful modern space. 

1. Exposed brick painted white with sleek furniture add a contemporary touch to any room.

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

2. Built-in bookshelves and a white color scheme keep things looking fresh.

La casa di A, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura

zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

3. Add character to your space with furniture that is cut at different straight angles.

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

4. Lower angular furniture make any space feel modern.

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

5. Keep things light and fresh with all white furniture with just a few pops of color.

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

6. Choose an angular bookshelf with unfinished ends for a block feel and modern touch.

Luce e spazi aperti - rivisitazione di un interno a Ceggia (VE), Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto

Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto
Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto

7. Planks of wood placed in various spaces along the wall add a funky element to a space.

Living room BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design

Living room

BRENSO Architecture & Design
BRENSO Architecture &amp; Design
BRENSO Architecture & Design

8. A thin staircase allows for extra space underneath to create a TV area.

casa s_f, Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

9. Lighting is key for setting the mood of the room as well as highlighting certain features.

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

10. Black and white are the perfect colors to use in a modern space.

Maison Fleury, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

11. A stone wall adds a bold element to the space.

Residenza privata , Luca Bucciantini Architettura d' interni
Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni

Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni
Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni
Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni

12. Keep decoration and accessories to a minimum for a sleek and contemporary look.

Villa Andora, Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

13. Metal beams mixed with wood make for a more industrial look.

Bilocale Pigneto - Roma, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo

Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo

14. Choose a coffee table with a funky shape to get a modern feel.

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

15. Wood and white are a classic color combination but with rigid edges they create a modern feel.

Progetti, luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

16. Replace the coffee table with a funky ottoman for extra seating.

#1 Dream Apartment #Milano, Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella

Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella

17. Small spaces need a bit of color to make the space feel more cheerful.

Riqualificazione e arredo casa privata, Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS

Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS

18. Create a fun photo collage with square frames and shadow boxes.

living Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

living

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

19. Black furniture makes a bold statement and feels very modern.

Relooking appartamento datato, SuMisura
SuMisura

SuMisura
SuMisura
SuMisura

20. Slate tile is an extremely modern material to work with.

Villa a schiera Roma, Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto

Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto
Laura Galli Architetto

21. Add creative artwork in the form of paintings or rugs to get a vibrant feel.

Appartamento a San Paolo - Roma, Archifacturing
Archifacturing

Archifacturing
Archifacturing
Archifacturing

22. A sleek cabinet behind the sofa creates more storage in a small space.

Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella
Architetto Alberto Colella

23. Create a one of a kind bookshelf that looks like a piece of art and is functional as well.

Casa BT.BM, Angeli - Brucoli Architetti
Angeli—Brucoli Architetti

Angeli - Brucoli Architetti
Angeli—Brucoli Architetti
Angeli - Brucoli Architetti

24. For an urban vibe, keep framed photos and paintings leaning up against the wall rather than hanging them.

Giò&Marci, km 429 architettura
km 429 architettura

km 429 architettura
km 429 architettura
km 429 architettura

25. A large sofa with no surrounding seating keeps things sleek and minimal.

WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto

Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto
Luigi Brenna Architetto

26. Modern color schemes tend to be white plus another bold color, such as this grayish blue.

Villa Andora, Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI
Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI

27. Wood-paneled walls with a slightly gray undertone are all the rage in modern homes.

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

28. Get a modern feel with a super shiny varnish on top of your hardwood flooring.

Progetto, Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli

Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli
Paolo Cavazzoli

29. Small accessories such as books and pillows add color to a modern room.

Percorsi di luce, Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara

Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara

30. If you don't want a fully exposed bookshelf, opt for one with a few doors to hide some items.

Manutenzione straordinaria attico anni '60 a Parma, SuMisura
SuMisura

SuMisura
SuMisura
SuMisura

31. L-shaped sofas provide a ton of seating with a modern look.

Casa VR, Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto
Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto

Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto
Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto
Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto

32. Smaller side tables that can be moved around are a creative solution than a large coffee table.

casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto

marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto
marta novarini architetto

33. Create a unique shelving system with boxes at different points on the wall.

Casa Bobolo, tiziano de cian
tiziano de cian

tiziano de cian
tiziano de cian
tiziano de cian

34. Divide two spaces with a see through bookshelf to create zones without clunky barriers.

UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO

SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO

35. A collection of funky mirrors works as both a modern art piece and a reflective surface to make a room feel bigger.

Casa R, Architrek
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

36. A unique lamp or lighting system brings light to the room in a beautiful way.

CASA DB, DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati

DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati
DFG Architetti Associati

37. A modern fireplace makes a living room feel cozy without detracting from the design scheme.

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect

Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect
Diego Gnoato Architect
10 beautiful ideas for the entrance of your home
Do you love modern design? Check out this list to inspire you!

