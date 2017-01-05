Your browser is out-of-date.

32 trendy ways to jazz up your bathroom!

Justwords Justwords
Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern Bathroom
The bathroom is the only place in the house where we are truly alone and wash away our tensions in peace. It is therefore essential for the bathroom to be as beautifully decorated as any other living space, with a peaceful and cheering ambiance. With a range of decor options available, we bring to you 32 ideas for doing up your bathroom with modern pizzazz!

1. Cement.

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style bathroom
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Cement tiles look sleek and add character to the bathroom. Take a cue from this creation by the architects at Viviana Pitrolo Architetto.

2. Pristine.

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern Bathroom
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

A modern white decor creates a bright and spacious ambiance.

3. Combination.

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern Bathroom
ARCHILAB architettura e design

ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design

A blend of natural wood and white is a classic combination!

4. Skylight.

A casa di Giulia, Plastudio Plastudio Eclectic style bathroom
Plastudio

Plastudio
Plastudio
Plastudio

A skylight bordering a large mirror is a stylish way to bring natural light.

5. Monochrome.

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bathrooms
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

A contrasting black and white color palette has a timeless appeal.

6. Serene.

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern Bathroom
architetto roberta castelli

architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli
architetto roberta castelli

The soothing blue and white colors are enhanced by back lights.

7. Lengthwise.

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern Bathroom
studio antonio perrone architetto

studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto

A rectangular bathroom benefits from a big shower cubicle!

8. Shelves.

Bagno Casa Mazzara, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern Bathroom
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

Alfonso D'errico Architetto
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

Floating shelves look elegant and save space.

9. Natural.

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist style bathroom
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

The rustic cabinets and plants harmonize with the white walls and fittings.

10. Neutral.

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Minimalist style bathroom
Formaementis

Formaementis
Formaementis
Formaementis

Don’t like white? Replace it with soft, light colors in a small bathroom!

11. Washbasins.

Bagno Zona Note Casa Mazzara due, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern Bathroom
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

Alfonso D'errico Architetto
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

Look at the two types of washbasins in this trendy bathroom!

12. Design.

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Bathroom
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Elements like the hexagonal white tiles add a quirky touch!

13. Shower.

Una residenza privata nel campanile dell'antica cattedrale di Santa Colomba., Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti Modern Bathroom
Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti

Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti
Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti
Cumo Mori Roversi Architetti

A shower cubicle with glass panels looks elegant and modern.

14. Solid.

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern Bathroom
enzoferrara architetti

enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti
enzoferrara architetti

A solid block of color looks good in a bathroom that is not too small.

15. Minimalist.

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern Bathroom
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

A minimalist style with simple, sleek furniture and sanitary ware.

16. Glass.

Interior design - White Loft - Treviso Italy, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Minimalist style bathroom
IMAGO DESIGN

IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN

What can look more modern and elegant than a large glass enclosure illuminated by a skylight!

17. Colors.

Casa Amalasunta, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style bathrooms
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

This combination of beautiful colors and designs is so refreshing!

18. Warm.

Casa SID, Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design Modern Bathroom Pottery Beige
Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design

Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D&#39;Andrea Architettura Interior Design
Marco D'Andrea Architettura Interior Design

The beige decor teamed with the rich cabinet makes for a cozy ambiance!

19. Grounded.

Open space in collina, QUADRASTUDIO QUADRASTUDIO Modern Bathroom
QUADRASTUDIO

QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO

This is a trendy shower cubicle that connects directly with the floor.

20. Texture.

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern Bathroom
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

Textured walls add such a lovely rustic note in a modern bathroom!

21. Lights.

CAMILLUCCIA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Back lights are a modern, stylish concept that is ideal for any bathroom.

22. Mirror.

Trastevere House, Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design Minimalist style bathroom
Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design

Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design
Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design
Arabella Rocca Architettura e Design

A huge mirror adds loads of pizzazz!

23. Wood.

Recupero di sottotetto, VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO Modern Bathroom
VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO

VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO
VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO
VITTORIO GARATTI ARCHITETTO

Wood is a great material for trendy rusticity.

24. Teak.

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Textured walls are a beautiful way to complement stylish teak wood elements.

25. Chandelier.

APPARTAMENTO A MILANO, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist style bathroom
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

A chandelier in the bathroom – what sophistication!

26. Bathtub.

UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO Modern Bathroom
SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO

SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO&#39; ARCHITETTO
SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO

A bathtub doubles as a shower.

27. Arch.

una casa di campagna, archbcstudio archbcstudio Classic style bathroom
archbcstudio

archbcstudio
archbcstudio
archbcstudio

The arched design of the glass door is eye-catching in this classic bathroom!

28. Vintage.

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio 02A Studio Classic style bathroom Ceramic Beige
02A Studio

02A Studio
02A Studio
02A Studio

The antique look never goes out of style!

29. Rustic.

Rustico con charme, Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Rustic style bathroom
Fabio Carria

Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

Raw wood enhances the appeal of the modern bathroom.

30. Beams.

TRADIZIONE, PERSONALITA', ECLETTISMO, STUDIO CERON & CERON STUDIO CERON & CERON Modern Bathroom
STUDIO CERON & CERON

STUDIO CERON & CERON
STUDIO CERON &amp; CERON
STUDIO CERON & CERON

The roof beams perfectly accessorize this beige and wooden beauty!

31. Fittings.

Casa L_01, Gimmigi Lab Architettura Gimmigi Lab Architettura Modern Bathroom
Gimmigi Lab Architettura

Gimmigi Lab Architettura
Gimmigi Lab Architettura
Gimmigi Lab Architettura

Trendy designs of sanitary ware make a world of difference!

32. Harmony.

Interior Design e Progettazione | Villa I Gelsi, Studio Maggiore Architettura Studio Maggiore Architettura Modern Bathroom
Studio Maggiore Architettura

Studio Maggiore Architettura
Studio Maggiore Architettura
Studio Maggiore Architettura

A lovely blend of a beautiful bathtub and modern shower in a rustic setting!

These 32 ideas offer much inspiration for a trendy bathroom decor. Read another story here - 14 small and modern bathrooms.

A miraculous home restoration!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

