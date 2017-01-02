​Transformation of an outdated home to an almost-new apartment

Ever imagined how a lackluster home defined by old school style designs may look, after being transformed into a contemporary and stylish house with ultra-chic furnishing? Check out this magical work of the architects from Auraprojeckt group in Lublin, Poland who have flawlessly created a trendsetting apartment from a frumpish one. Take this before and after tour to witness how the house received a facelift that gives it a more modern outlook, suiting the present generation of urban goers.
The dull and outdated kitchen had an old range and stove top. The papery yellow walls looked like they need a splash of paint and a whole new texture to match. Meanwhile, the old curtain and plastic matting on the cabinet in the corner ensures there is very little happening here in modern terms.
The new and improved kitchen is quite a sight, thanks to the brick panels with the wooden shelves lined on either side of the niche, which holds the stove top and chimney. The lamp on top is a square one in keeping with the square chimney. The counter tops of this white room are also neatly done up with wood.
Brick panels and wooden floors along with white walls and black polished furniture ensures that the home owners have created a classic look. The leather upholstered pieces also make quite a sumptuous impression when combined with the molded wooden pieces.
The bedroom has worn out furniture that may have been robust at one point, but only looks old now. These cabinets definitely needed a whole new look.
The new bedroom is filled with white luxury that comes from the beautiful textures and the glow of lighting. The gray and white stripes for the headboard also add a classy angle.
This bathroom had much scope, but the home owners could not recognize the same. The narrow space consisted of old fittings and a cluttered look with too many colors and old finishes at play.
The new bathroom has a similar lamp as the kitchen, fixed on to the ceiling. The WC Unit and shower have been placed behind glass walls while the window has been kept to the side with sliding openings. The future ready fixtures and wooden finishes match well with the white environs.
The hallway here held a plain old mirror, which did not do much to add to the character of the home. The dull lighting with the old paint made for an outdated statement, while the wooden bureau needed a quick update.
This white space now has a whole new lease of life, courtesy the pristine paint that lines the hall along with the mirrored cabinet. However, the pièce de résistance is the art work that lines the wall with its vintage colors. The neat lighting completes the look of the space.
