​A compact but industrial chic home

For this home by the architects at Brando Concept, a neutral setting does all the talking. Neutral colors have been combined with industrial chic elements, making this space quite unique in its own way. The compact home with its 710 ft² have helped in defining the nature of the space, where the designers have done complete justice by bringing in a fresh perspective as far as the styling goes. Come and have a look at this charming apartment to know more.
The modern elements in this living room have been placed in context to the vintage colors and finishes as well as industrial pieces, which together make it a soothing, yet eclectic space.
From this angle, one can see the parquet flooring and the stone finished wall more clearly. Framed by two windows, this wall is well lit. The triangle light installation on top makes a modern statement, while the silver gray pieces and the neutral hued couches create an ultra-modern and warm space.
Earthy neutrals and black used for the defining touches ensure that the living room has a well-planned design scheme with a perfect balance of textures and hues.
The leather upholstery is a soft finish that softens the lines and look of the gold brick wall behind the couch. Gilded and chrome pieces can be seen next to the couch, their appeal delicate yet sturdy. The ottoman are silver and gray, with the door contributing to the visuals details of the room.
Gold and gray define this space and its pristine white good looks. The neutral hued pieces and upholstery ensures that the look is grounded and understated. On one side, you can see mirrors and windows used for expanding the space visually.
The uber sleek kitchen is done up with select shades of gleaming gray, while focused lighting makes this wall come alive. Black appliances make a striking statement with the gray translucent and layered finishes.
This soothing bedroom has a dramatic feel, thanks to the solid coloured bedding and patterns used. Beyond the bedroom, we can see a closet with its lights shining. The narrow open shelf in the corner is a peekaboo style storage and display element
The artwork here is a simple pattern that erupts with a three-dimensional precision. It is the perfect addition for the silken and velvet accessories on the bed.
The bathroom has steel and matte finished bureaus and pieces with a long mirror running from one end of the main wall to the other. The laminate flooring and the slim white door complete the look.
The WC Unit and the sink have been separated here with a wall, which holds wainscoting and some art work. The wicker storage on one side makes use of the wall under the window, so one certainly cannot complain of lack of functionality.
