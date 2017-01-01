Your browser is out-of-date.

​A compact but industrial chic home

Justwords Justwords
66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Bedroom
For this home by the architects at Brando Concept, a neutral setting does all the talking. Neutral colors have been combined with industrial chic elements, making this space quite unique in its own way. The compact home with its 710 ft² have helped in defining the nature of the space, where the designers have done complete justice by bringing in a fresh perspective as far as the styling goes. Come and have a look at this charming apartment to know more.

​Hint of the vintage and plenty of the modern.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Living Room
The modern elements in this living room have been placed in context to the vintage colors and finishes as well as industrial pieces, which together make it a soothing, yet eclectic space.

​Changed angle of the main hall.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Living Room
From this angle, one can see the parquet flooring and the stone finished wall more clearly. Framed by two windows, this wall is well lit. The triangle light installation on top makes a modern statement, while the silver gray pieces and the neutral hued couches create an ultra-modern and warm space.

​Well-planned living room.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Kitchen
Earthy neutrals and black used for the defining touches ensure that the living room has a well-planned design scheme with a perfect balance of textures and hues.

​Elegant details.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Living Room
The leather upholstery is a soft finish that softens the lines and look of the gold brick wall behind the couch. Gilded and chrome pieces can be seen next to the couch, their appeal delicate yet sturdy. The ottoman are silver and gray, with the door contributing to the visuals details of the room.

​Gold and gray theme.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Bedroom
Gold and gray define this space and its pristine white good looks. The neutral hued pieces and upholstery ensures that the look is grounded and understated. On one side, you can see mirrors and windows used for expanding the space visually.

​Simple modernity in the kitchen.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Bedroom
The uber sleek kitchen is done up with select shades of gleaming gray, while focused lighting makes this wall come alive. Black appliances make a striking statement with the gray translucent and layered finishes.

Soothing yet dramatic.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Bathroom
This soothing bedroom has a dramatic feel, thanks to the solid coloured bedding and patterns used. Beyond the bedroom, we can see a closet with its lights shining. The narrow open shelf in the corner is a peekaboo style storage and display element

​Artistic innings.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Bathroom
The artwork here is a simple pattern that erupts with a three-dimensional precision. It is the perfect addition for the silken and velvet accessories on the bed.

​Sleek Industrial style in the bathroom.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Living Room
The bathroom has steel and matte finished bureaus and pieces with a long mirror running from one end of the main wall to the other. The laminate flooring and the slim white door complete the look.

​Separate units.

66 metri quadri, BRANDO concept BRANDO concept Modern Living Room
The WC Unit and the sink have been separated here with a wall, which holds wainscoting and some art work. The wicker storage on one side makes use of the wall under the window, so one certainly cannot complain of lack of functionality.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

