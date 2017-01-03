Beautiful interiors from 4 apartments around the world

England has it right, with its fancy homes and basic but comforting grub, so we always assumed that really well stocked kitchens are a big part of British homes and this one proves the point! With country-style cabinets, more parquet flooring and a charming farmhouse dining table all in place, this is the heart of the home, the source of all the good nosh and a great example of why homes in London are so lovely! Bloody good job UK!

For more international inspiration, take a look at this article: A modern and geometric home.