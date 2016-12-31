A bright and modern family home

Since this home is very narrow, most of the rooms are quite long. The architects used this to create a great open floor plan that joins all the spaces into a long line. Here we can see the kitchen and dining area right next to each other but with their own distinct zones and with no barriers. Many different shapes are used to cut out the doorways in the home, eluding to the geometrical architecture that we see on the outside. The designers have also brought in the same chocolate brown from the exterior to the interior of the home with rich hardwood flooring and vaulted ceiling beams.