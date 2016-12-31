A bright and modern family home

Japan is a major player in the modern architecture and design world. Many of their new concepts are very modern and are incredibly beautiful. Today's home in the Shiga area is no different. This gorgeous chocolate brown contemporary home is everything a modern design lover would hope for in a home. The exterior features impressive architecture with two seemingly separate structures that are seamlessly integrated. While the interior boasts a very clean and sleek design that pulls in the same chocolate brown from the exterior indoors. This home is sophisticated and comfortable all with minimal decoration. Let's take a closer look!
Most modern homes take a more neutral approach to their design and color scheme following cubist architecture and black and white colors. But this home blows modern architecture out of the water! This beautiful Japanese home is designed using two trapezoid-type shapes that join in the middle, creating a lot of visual interest for the home. Then the color is a deep chocolate brown that stands out against the rest of the homes and also looks great! A simple rock garden and white tile driveway contrast nicely with the home, standing out against the brown and creating a space of their own. A few windows of various shapes and sizes also help to break up the smooth brown exterior.
Since this home is very narrow, most of the rooms are quite long. The architects used this to create a great open floor plan that joins all the spaces into a long line. Here we can see the kitchen and dining area right next to each other but with their own distinct zones and with no barriers. Many different shapes are used to cut out the doorways in the home, eluding to the geometrical architecture that we see on the outside. The designers have also brought in the same chocolate brown from the exterior to the interior of the home with rich hardwood flooring and vaulted ceiling beams.
The kitchen we find in this house is fairly simple but looks stunning in this open living area. The island is the only source of work space but works perfectly with the flow of the house, with the fridge and oven situated behind this area with more storage. There is a good amount of counterspace between the stove and sink to get work done and it all looks very sleek. The countertops and cabinets are all white, as is the range hood, matching with the color scheme of the home but the backsplash is a bit more colorful and acts as a statement piece in this open concept living area. A few plants add bright pops of green to the space and make it feel more lively.
This home focuses on a color scheme of white and rich, chocolate brown with a few plants to add a bit of color. The design of the furniture is more sleek and modern, reminiscent of Scandinavian design. The pieces feature many angles and slight curves, matching the contemporary theme, but are not bulky so that the spaces flow easily and don't feel overcrowded and cramped. The long kitchen table and dining chairs are all made of the same wood and match the floors and other pieces in the room such as the TV console and sofa frame. They all stand out against the white walls and look very lovely in this long and narrow space.
Just behind the stairwell we find ourselves in a little corridor that features a stand alone sink nearby to the toilet. Though this space is simple it features many stylish aspects. A large window floods the narrow hall with plenty of natural light, allowing for a more breezy feeling. The sink area features a cylindrical white basin that strongly contrasts the rectangular and rigid wooden vanity below. A few green plants add pops of color and really bring this small hallway to life.