A trendy and eclectic home

When you walk into the home, you find yourself in a very funky space that plays around with various materials. You have concrete floors and walls, a very cool wood paneled separation for the kitchen with a glass brick division wall, along with a bit of brick in the kitchen, and some hardwood flooring in the living room. You would think that all of these materials would clash and look very mismatched but the interior architects have done an incredible job with creating an eclectic mix that adds so much uniqueness and character to the space. The piece that really pulls the room together is the super bright and colorful rug that is underneath the dining table which adds a much needed pop of color and is right in the center of the action.