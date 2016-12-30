A trendy and eclectic home

Having a beautiful and stylish home doesn't mean that you need to spend a lot of money on a big house or have a lot of furniture and accessories to decorate. These days the grand old saying
less is more is more true than ever! Some of the trendiest and most beautiful homes don't rely on a lot of stuff to make them beautiful but rather focus on having key pieces that really stand out in the room. It is a great way to decorate a stuff and also save a lot of money. This home in the Shiga region of Japan is a great example of how to create a gorgeous home with a few fun and eclectic pieces without needing to spend a fortune.
From the outside, this home looks fairly simple. The gray concrete is completely smooth with no windows. The opening to the right of the building breaks up the concrete and is more than just your average doorway. Inside the entryway there are wooden beams to making a simple structure that is still quite striking against the gray concrete. The same can be seen on the right side of the home but with a rectangular shape. These openings allow for light to come through to the outdoor patio area which is mostly shaded except for some sunlight. It is a very unique kind of architecture and already sets the mood for the design inside.
When you walk into the home, you find yourself in a very funky space that plays around with various materials. You have concrete floors and walls, a very cool wood paneled separation for the kitchen with a glass brick division wall, along with a bit of brick in the kitchen, and some hardwood flooring in the living room. You would think that all of these materials would clash and look very mismatched but the interior architects have done an incredible job with creating an eclectic mix that adds so much uniqueness and character to the space. The piece that really pulls the room together is the super bright and colorful rug that is underneath the dining table which adds a much needed pop of color and is right in the center of the action.
Just adjacent to the kitchen and dining area, we find ourselves in a very spacious and wooden living room. The wood gives the space a lot of warmth but isn't too rich in color, matching more with the gray sofa. The room is quite spacious and doesn't need a lot in terms of decoration as it is a space for people to relax, watch some television, and have good conversation. The large glass doors lead out to the covered outdoor area we saw from the front of the house and also bring in a lot of natural light to the space. The little window from the kitchen to this space is also nice because it makes the space flow better and doesn't seem like there are too many barriers around the home.
Having a small home can be difficult because there usually isn't enough space to store all of your things. Well this home takes underutilized spaces, such as this small corridor under the stairs, and transforms it into a unique and beautiful storage area. The stairs not only get you from the first floor to the second, but they have plenty of storage space underneath with both closed cabinets and open shelves. This is a great way to display a few things while also hiding some. The darker wooden structure behind the stairs is also a small closet, so there is plenty of space for all of your stuff. A small wooden dresser and mirror add a bit of decoration to the space but doesn't make it feel too cluttered.
Moving into the bathroom we find ourselves in another space with a mix of materials. Here we see a wall of exposed brick, some blue mosaic tiles, and wood in the sink vanity and some of the framing. Once again, the designers have done an incredible job creating a mix of colors and textures without making the space feel mismatched. The small shelf in the wall gives enough storage space for the bathroom as well as under the sink vanity. The vintage style sink faucet comes out of the wall and leaves more space in around the sink basin area. The bathroom is quite simple but has a lot of charm and character.