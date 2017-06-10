When it comes to wardrobe designs, there are endless styles to choose from, but we don't want you to feel overwhelmed or spoiled for choice, so we have pulled together 10 of our favorites to show you today! Interior designers know just how important it is to have a wealth of storage that can handle all your clothing and accessories, otherwise you run the risk of your belongings spilling out into spaces where they don't belong and they have found some really beautiful wardrobe designs that add to a home, rather than just being functional. If you've been meaning to update your wardrobe for a while, feast your eyes on these delicious examples and see if you are inspired to get that revamp started!
Home decor: 10 of the best clothing storage solutions you'll ever see!
With sliding glass doors and task lighting included, this wardrobe is something else! We love the double hanging rail, that makes separating shirts and trousers/skirts so simple and with ample shoe storage too, this is a real winner that would add class to any bedroom!
Blink and you could miss the handles that give away the fact that every mirrored panel is actually a hidden wardrobe space! The idea of partners being able to have their own side of the room, to prevent confusion, is fantastic and a comfortable armchair is the perfect finishing touch!
When you have no space for a proper wardrobe, you need to get creative and we think a simple wooden clothes rail is a great choice! It will fit in a corner and actively add to the aesthetic of a simply decorated room, while still being the perfect organizational addition!
The space under your stairs is so often wasted, but you can make much more of it! By adding a secret storage section, you can stash bulky outdoor clothing away from your wardrobe, which will free up a lot more space for everyday clothes! Add some shelves too and you have a brilliant shoe storage solution to boot!
Don't you think that this breathtakingly simple copper tubing hanging rail is divine? It looks great, operates as additional clothing storage and can be raised up towards the ceiling when not in use. It's the best of every world and we really want to copy this idea!
If you love a pared back or industrial vibe in your home, you won't want a conventional built-in wardrobe, so can we tempt you with a pair of matching rails for you and your partner? These wood and metal versions will blend into your existing decor seamlessly, while still being totally practical.
Perhaps you have a spare room in your home that isn't doing too much right now and you have been toying with the idea of creating a walk-in wardrobe? Well we think that this one will be the final push you need! Designed to specifically house the clothing that the owners already owned, this is such a personal project!
Amazing, right? This room has the benefit of numerous windows that flood the space with natural light but more than that, there is a dedicated laundry area too! Talk about combining functionalities to create a cohesive and practical space! We love the vast array of different storage too, as it offers display possibilities for whatever you own!
There is no way that this dressing room can be anything other than the most impressive space in the house; just look at it! Combining a modern, clean aesthetic with the traditional structure of the house has lead to an organic and free-flowing room that must be a pleasure to use every single day!
Don't turn your nose up at built-in wardrobe until you take a look at this one! Simply finished in white and with turned wooden handles, it looks sophisticated and sleek, without drawing too much attention away from the rest of the bedroom. The real joy of built-in wardrobes is that they can be very sizable, without you realizing how much space you have dedicated to them. Brilliant!
For a little more organization inspiration, take a look at this article: The 10 commandments of having an organized home.