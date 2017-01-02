Amazing ways to decorate your walls

Stop and consider how many walls you have inside your house. Now think about how you have decorated them. Can you imagine what a fantastic impact it would make on your home, to include some truly stunning feature wall designs? Well we can, so have brought together a host of fantastic materials and design ideas to show you today! Interior designers the world over already recognize the value of a really well thought out wall finish and if you are open to the notion of some unusual and eye-catching styles, but don't know where to start, let homify be your guide today! Trust us when we say that all of these would be a gorgeous addition to your home, so the only question is, which is your favorite?
Don't just paint a wall one color, really go to town with the masking tape and create an eye-catching and dramatic display! How bold do you dare go?
When painting seems like to much effort, amazing wallpaper is a great way to pimp up a wall, with ease. Paste the wall varieties make it even easier and quicker!
Walls that are covered in motifs from nature never fail to add life and character to a home and we are in love with this example! The soft greens and beautiful birds would look incredible in any home!
Is there anything that can't be made from wood? Well, it certainly isn't dynamic wall panels, if that's what you were thinking, as these ones look totally spectacular! Adding a richness to the room, they also hide uneven surfaces!
Dark but devilishly good, slate wall tiles are a must-have for any bathroom with a bit of an edge! With bright white suite items in place, we think the contrast is contemporary and cool.
If you love the color of slate but fancy something a little more rugged, these rough-cut tiles are ideal for using as an impactful and different kitchen splashback! Don't you want to reach out and touch it?
It might be a slightly bigger undertaking, but what about actually replacing a non-load-bearing wall with natural stone blocks? The cool tones will meld with cool toned walls but add in a new dimension of style.
When you want the look of natural stone but don't have the time, effort or budget to go for it, how about using engineered stone cladding strips to cover an existing surface? So simple yet effective!
Before you have a bare brick wall plastered, stand back and see if it looks great, as it stands! Exposed bricks have such natural warmth and add a gorgeous tone to any space.
When you love the aesthetic of bricks but you want to tie them into your existing color scheme, how about painting them? They'll create a beautiful, almost rustic look, with a softer, romantic feel that is great for bedrooms!
Now here is a fantastic idea! You can cut drywall to suit your room and apply a coat of plaster for a really smooth finish, but that's not all! Creating inset wall shelves will be a doddle and add some lighting too and you have something really special and personal!
A colorful and fun way to make your walls really sing is to create a large feature wall of mismatched tiles. The look here is almost Mediterranean, but you can choose any style or color palette to work with and the effect will always be amazing.
The advent of 3D printing has been welcomed with open arms by the interior design community, as you can now design and make sculpted wall panels that really heighten a space! They are almost retro, but in a cool way!
Mosaic tiles always make a big impact on a wall, as the smaller facets of ceramic look high-end and as though they have taken skill to apply. For a bathroom with a difference, we can't recommend black mosaics enough, but any color will look outrageous!
You can't have missed the fact that geometric shapes were big news in 2016 and that trend is set to continue long into this year too! Perfect for creating unusual splashbacks or just pretty walls, ceramic geometric tiles are always a winner!
