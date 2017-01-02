Your browser is out-of-date.

Amazing ways to decorate your walls

Mall Of Istanbul Rezidans , GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ Modern Living Room
Stop and consider how many walls you have inside your house. Now think about how you have decorated them. Can you imagine what a fantastic impact it would make on your home, to include some truly stunning feature wall designs? Well we can, so have brought together a host of fantastic materials and design ideas to show you today! Interior designers the world over already recognize the value of a really well thought out wall finish and if you are open to the notion of some unusual and eye-catching styles, but don't know where to start, let homify be your guide today! Trust us when we say that all of these would be a gorgeous addition to your home, so the only question is, which is your favorite?

1. Dramatic paint schemes.

Chest of drawers IMARI e15 Modern Bedroom
e15

Chest of drawers IMARI

e15
e15
e15

Don't just paint a wall one color, really go to town with the masking tape and create an eye-catching and dramatic display! How bold do you dare go?

2. Statement wallpaper.

Living Room Movelvivo Interiores Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood effect
Movelvivo Interiores

Living Room

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

When painting seems like to much effort, amazing wallpaper is a great way to pimp up a wall, with ease. Paste the wall varieties make it even easier and quicker!

3. Draw from nature.

Pass Through Room homify Walls
homify

Pass Through Room

homify
homify
homify

Walls that are covered in motifs from nature never fail to add life and character to a home and we are in love with this example! The soft greens and beautiful birds would look incredible in any home!

5. Wonderful wood.

Mall Of Istanbul Rezidans , GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ Modern Living Room
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ
GN İÇ MİMARLIK OFİSİ

Is there anything that can't be made from wood? Well, it certainly isn't dynamic wall panels, if that's what you were thinking, as these ones look totally spectacular! Adding a richness to the room, they also hide uneven surfaces!

6. Stealthy slate.

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern Bathroom
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

Dark but devilishly good, slate wall tiles are a must-have for any bathroom with a bit of an edge! With bright white suite items in place, we think the contrast is contemporary and cool.

7. Textural slate.

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern Kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

If you love the color of slate but fancy something a little more rugged, these rough-cut tiles are ideal for using as an impactful and different kitchen splashback! Don't you want to reach out and touch it?

8. Natural stone.

Esemble am Hang, Oliver Rieger Photography Oliver Rieger Photography Modern Living Room
Oliver Rieger Photography

Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography
Oliver Rieger Photography

It might be a slightly bigger undertaking, but what about actually replacing a non-load-bearing wall with natural stone blocks? The cool tones will meld with cool toned walls but add in a new dimension of style. 

9. Engineered stone cladding.

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern Dining Room
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

When you want the look of natural stone but don't have the time, effort or budget to go for it, how about using engineered stone cladding strips to cover an existing surface? So simple yet effective!

10. Exposed bricks.

Berkeley Limestone in a seasoned finish from Artisans of Devizes. Artisans of Devizes Walls Limestone Black
Artisans of Devizes

Berkeley Limestone in a seasoned finish from Artisans of Devizes.

Artisans of Devizes
Artisans of Devizes
Artisans of Devizes

Before you have a bare brick wall plastered, stand back and see if it looks great, as it stands! Exposed bricks have such natural warmth and add a gorgeous tone to any space.

11. Painted bricks.

Wohnzimmer , Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN Eclectic style bedroom
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN
Egger´s Einrichten INETRIOR DESIGN

When you love the aesthetic of bricks but you want to tie them into your existing color scheme, how about painting them? They'll create a beautiful, almost rustic look, with a softer, romantic feel that is great for bedrooms!

12. Shaped drywall.

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Now here is a fantastic idea! You can cut drywall to suit your room and apply a coat of plaster for a really smooth finish, but that's not all! Creating inset wall shelves will be a doddle and add some lighting too and you have something really special and personal!

13. Mixed tiles.

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

A colorful and fun way to make your walls really sing is to create a large feature wall of mismatched tiles. The look here is almost Mediterranean, but you can choose any style or color palette to work with and the effect will always be amazing.

14. PVC panels.

Residência A & F, Lyssandro Silveira Lyssandro Silveira Living room Blue
Lyssandro Silveira

Residência A & F

Lyssandro Silveira
Lyssandro Silveira
Lyssandro Silveira

The advent of 3D printing has been welcomed with open arms by the interior design community, as you can now design and make sculpted wall panels that really heighten a space! They are almost retro, but in a cool way!

15. Majestic mosaics.

Luxury Bathroom Studio Hooton Modern Bathroom
Studio Hooton

Luxury Bathroom

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

Mosaic tiles always make a big impact on a wall, as the smaller facets of ceramic look high-end and as though they have taken skill to apply. For a bathroom with a difference, we can't recommend black mosaics enough, but any color will look outrageous!

16. Geometric heaven.

Le piastrelle sono multicolor e... patchwork!, ADDEØ DESIGN ADDEØ DESIGN Modern Bathroom
ADDEØ DESIGN

ADDEØ DESIGN
ADDEØ DESIGN
ADDEØ DESIGN

You can't have missed the fact that geometric shapes were big news in 2016 and that trend is set to continue long into this year too! Perfect for creating unusual splashbacks or just pretty walls, ceramic geometric tiles are always a winner!

For more interior wall inspiration, take a look at this article: 14 fatal mistakes: painting walls.

Which of these ideas is at the top of your list to try?

