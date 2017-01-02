A simple home with a spectacularly clever design

Flashy gadgets and bold color schemes are all very well and good, but do you know what makes for a really clever interior design scheme? Inspired lighting! This home has that in spades, with every single space being illuminated to perfection in order to create a homely, welcoming vibe. While the color and materials palette that runs throughout this home is simple and neutral, there are little flashes of sweet decor where they matter the most, such in the children's bedroom and as a whole, this home feels very geared towards family life. If you're ready to bask in the gorgeousness of this interior designer-curated home, then come with us now, as we think you're going to love what you see!
Don't you think that this is a wonderfully styled living room? Low-level furniture makes more of the height and natural wood flooring adds in some softness, but it's the lighting that is already impressing us! Piquant ceiling spotlights offer main illumination, with a host of table and hanging lamps creating a warm and cozy ambiance. We have yet to see a monochrome home that we didn't adore too, so this is ticking a lot of boxes!
Where do we start here? By extolling the virtues of the delightful open-tread stairs, pointing out the delicious natural wood, or talking about those flush wall lights? We think you know the answer, as the postage stamp-like design of the lights is so dinky and darling that they are as cute as they are functional! Imagine how lovely they must look at night as well!
We can't deny that we were a little shocked to see such a classical kitchen style here, but of course, it has been brought into the modern era with the under-cabinet lighting and wooden splashback. The mix of white and wood in here is bang on trend, as a key Scandinavian motif and it makes for such a cozy space! So Hygge!
The key to perfect lighting is to include fixtures exactly where you need them and nowhere else, so this bedroom has, yet again, staggered us! Not only are the crisp white walls the perfect mix of fresh and restful, but the headboard, which runs the full width of the room, looks amazing and adds in perfectly positioned wall lamps. With simple bedding, the scene is complete!
While the white walls remain, it's the sweet little lighting details that make this kid's room so adorable! Colorful, but gentle accessories add in some fun and we wanted to know… how old is too old for a cloud wall lamp? We just think it looks so cute and matches the headboard perfectly!
We don't mean to imply that this bathroom is basic, as it's anything but, it's just that the relative simplicity of the space is so rare these days, as most people flood every room with pointless accessories and finishes. All that's needed here are the main suite items, some wooden accents, to keep everything cohesive throughout the property ad some subtle lighting behind the mirror. Discreet and divine!
Fore extra lighting inspiration, take a look at this article: 7 lighting mistakes you're probably making.