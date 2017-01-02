A tiny house with a lot of style!

If you ever needed tangible proof that size isn't everything, then today's project is exactly that… AND SOME! A simple mobile home design, it has all the home comforts that you would expect to see in a far larger property and hasn't had to make any compromises when it comes to style either! To say that we are seriously considering packing up and moving into something similar would be a real understatement! The architect in charge of this build was not only inspired, but we believe, bordering on genius, thanks to the inside storage capacity being as fantastic as it is, but enough about what we think. Let's take you on a tour and see what YOU make of this micro home with a hugely clever interior!
Can you call something this small a facade? Really? Whatever it is, we love it! With a traditional wooden front door, it definitely has a 'welcome home' feel to it and the gorgeous little terrace is such a bonus space! How can something so small have everything you need, including ambient lighting? Amazing!
Ahhh, so the terrace folds up for easy transportation of the home! Now that is clever! From the side, you can see that the length of this home isn't huge, but there are plenty of windows and good squishy tires for the whole property to roll on. Finished in black, the exterior cladding looks beautifully chic and upmarket!
Delightful. Don't you agree? As you walk inside, you find yourself in the living room area, complete with bench seating and lashings of wall storage, not to mention a fixing point on the floor for the interchangeable dining and coffee table! Including bright red accents is a bold move, but it works, thanks to the door being red as well. Wow, what a space!
Having the front door painted red on the reverse side is a great touch as it makes the accent shade cohesive, rather than sporadic and just look at the two matching wall storage units! They should take up lots of room, but in reality, they melt into the background. A handy window ledge offers extra seating and without the table in place, make the lead into the kitchen much freer. The ceiling spotlights are particularly effective as well!
This kitchen is more stylish than most of ours! With a striking range cooker, a large fridge and sneaky inset wall storage all in place, this is as well stocked as any space we have seen and finished in a heritage cream shaker style, it really looks at home! The dark wood countertop is utterly gorgeous and a sliding door that blocks off the bathroom is a sleek, space-saving innovation!
Just kidding, there aren't actually that many stairs to climb here, but we love that they have a dual purpose and serve as storage cubby holes, as well as steps! Finished in simple plywood, they add a natural and organic charm that is hard to beat and hello! We didn't see the darling little wood stove before! Is there anything this home doesn't have?
Boxed in with a single sheet of glass, this bedroom is every bit as amazing and restful as we expected it to be, having seen the rest of the home. Big enough for a large bed and a storage trunk, the white wall cladding looks extra special up here, as does the nautical porthole window! The longing we are feeling right now is bordering on tragic!
Of course, there is a small bathroom in this home, but small can be stylish, as this lovely shower shows! Full height, for the comfort of the user, it is simple and effective, while extra inset wall shelving is the perfect place to store towels and toiletries. We really don't think we have ever seen a home that uses every inch of space so well before!
