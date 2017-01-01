Your browser is out-of-date.

10 beautiful ideas for the entrance of your home

Elfa und Lumi Ausstellung im Möbelgeschäft "Möbel Inhofer", Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Picture the scene: you walk into your home and are amazed by your own good taste, every single day. Doesn't that sound like a dream? It can be a very real reality, if you read this article and take some inspiration from the incredible entrance halls that we have found! Hallways can be such sad, forgotten parts of your home, but with a little confidence and a lot of style, yours can be an exemplar room that inspires friends and family to revamp their own! Take a look at these 10 brilliant spaces, each put together by a talented interior designer, and see which one speaks to you the most!

1. The hotel lobby style.

Seba Life , Canan Delevi Canan Delevi Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Canan Delevi

Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi

Think pale colors, mirrors and symmetrical lamps for the perfect hotel-style hallway and we don't think you'll go too far wrong! Don't forget the fresh flowers and complimentary apples too!

2. Add lots of storage.

Как декорировать маленькие прихожие?, ООО "Сфера" ООО 'Сфера' Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
ООО "Сфера"

ООО "Сфера"
ООО <q>Сфера</q>
ООО "Сфера"

One of the most high-traffic areas in your home, your entrance hall needs to be functional too, so get to grips with some handy storage! Account for shoes, bags and coats and you'll love the tidy, fresh space you have created!

3. Install a shoes-only racking system.

homify industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a busy household, the amount of shoes that can gather by the front door is unbelievable! Deal with this by installing a custom shoe rack, complete with door, that can organize and hide away your shoes, all within the hallway. Spray some deodorizing powder in there occasionally too!

4. Accessorize with pastels.

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

When you want to add a little color to your entrance hall, but the rest of your home is a myriad of gentle neutrals, we think you should look to pastels! You don't even need to paint a whole wall, as a small piece of furniture will upcycle nicely!

5. Tap into the energy of bold color.

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

If you aren't afraid of bold color then go all out and invest in some seriously bright hues that make a massive impact! Fuchsia pink, tangerine orange and mustard yellow are all amazing, in small doses and perfect for a hallway foot stool or cabinet!

6. Keep your additions small but handy.

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Maze Interior

Products

Maze Interior
Maze Interior
Maze Interior

If space is tight in your entrance hall, you need to decorate with some extra savvy! Choose small but beautiful additions which will look good on their own and function when you need them to! A Scandinavian coat rack is minimalist heaven!

7. Don't be afraid to go a little eccentric.

Forti contrasti sul golfo di Napoli, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves Black
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

Got a penchant for the more unusual elements in the design world? Then let them out to play in your entrance hall! Funky art, bright colors and unusual furniture will all make a grand statement!

8. Tap into the beauty of plants.

Elfa und Lumi Ausstellung im Möbelgeschäft "Möbel Inhofer", Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Nothing makes an entrance hall more spectacular than a huge vase, filled with stunning blooms! The smell as you walk in is revitalizing too, so don't underestimate the power of plants!

9. Try some elegant simplicity.

Квартира в стиле Loft , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
Alexander Krivov

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Less can be more when you are trying to make a huge difference to your entrance hall, so how about hanging some framed prints on a plain wall and lighting them absolutely perfectly?

10. Don't shy away from classic storage solutions.

Wee House Interior The Wee House Company Classic style houses
The Wee House Company

Wee House Interior

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

This coat rack is a classic for a reason; it works! Perfect for small entrance halls in a busy family home, everyone can have their own peg and section of shelf, for keeping their outdoor clothing to hand! It's so pretty!

For more hallway ideas, take a look at this article: 6 hot hallways with flawless floors.

Which of these ideas would make your hallway a little more fancy?

