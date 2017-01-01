10 beautiful ideas for the entrance of your home

Picture the scene: you walk into your home and are amazed by your own good taste, every single day. Doesn't that sound like a dream? It can be a very real reality, if you read this article and take some inspiration from the incredible entrance halls that we have found! Hallways can be such sad, forgotten parts of your home, but with a little confidence and a lot of style, yours can be an exemplar room that inspires friends and family to revamp their own! Take a look at these 10 brilliant spaces, each put together by a talented interior designer, and see which one speaks to you the most!
Think pale colors, mirrors and symmetrical lamps for the perfect hotel-style hallway and we don't think you'll go too far wrong! Don't forget the fresh flowers and complimentary apples too!
One of the most high-traffic areas in your home, your entrance hall needs to be functional too, so get to grips with some handy storage! Account for shoes, bags and coats and you'll love the tidy, fresh space you have created!
In a busy household, the amount of shoes that can gather by the front door is unbelievable! Deal with this by installing a custom shoe rack, complete with door, that can organize and hide away your shoes, all within the hallway. Spray some deodorizing powder in there occasionally too!
When you want to add a little color to your entrance hall, but the rest of your home is a myriad of gentle neutrals, we think you should look to pastels! You don't even need to paint a whole wall, as a small piece of furniture will upcycle nicely!
If you aren't afraid of bold color then go all out and invest in some seriously bright hues that make a massive impact! Fuchsia pink, tangerine orange and mustard yellow are all amazing, in small doses and perfect for a hallway foot stool or cabinet!
If space is tight in your entrance hall, you need to decorate with some extra savvy! Choose small but beautiful additions which will look good on their own and function when you need them to! A Scandinavian coat rack is minimalist heaven!
Got a penchant for the more unusual elements in the design world? Then let them out to play in your entrance hall! Funky art, bright colors and unusual furniture will all make a grand statement!
Nothing makes an entrance hall more spectacular than a huge vase, filled with stunning blooms! The smell as you walk in is revitalizing too, so don't underestimate the power of plants!
Less can be more when you are trying to make a huge difference to your entrance hall, so how about hanging some framed prints on a plain wall and lighting them absolutely perfectly?
This coat rack is a classic for a reason; it works! Perfect for small entrance halls in a busy family home, everyone can have their own peg and section of shelf, for keeping their outdoor clothing to hand! It's so pretty!
