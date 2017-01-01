A stunning Stanford residence

This stunning modern home is surprisingly situated in a 1960s suburban neighborhood and it operates as a dynamic middle ground between the domestic landscape and the surrounding Bay Area foothills.
The top level of this new residence is the heart of the home, providing a family of four with a kitchen/dining/and living room that fully embrace the natural landscape. To the North an intimate dining courtyard extends off the kitchen and to the South the living room hovers over the garden capturing remarkable views of the rolling hills of Stanford.The lower level is mainly dedicated to the bedrooms with the master bedroom fully immersed within the surrounding garden. As requested by the client, the house is driven by the warmth of wood and complimented by saturated accent walls. A combination of bamboo, cherry wood, and cedar are strategically integrated into the design to take advantage of the natural properties of the respective species.
Let's take a tour!
The home instantly commands our attention. The flat roof is an especially noteworthy design as it extends beyond the boundaries of the structure, providing a generous awning for the balcony, patio, and front yard below. The home is basking in natural light due to the generous windows whilst the front porch and deck is made for entertaining.
The L-shaped layout of the home is designed to cradle the existing majestic ash tree and create a protected rear garden for play. It is certainly integrated well into the natural landscape which surrounds it.
Something striking about the home is its connection with the outdoors which is manifested in this charming garden patio and the large second-floor balcony above. With the roof offering shelter and the fold of the home offering wind protection, this patio enjoys the freedom of an open design devoid of railings, with just a singular column acting as a support.
The living room would have to be a favorite room in this home, and with a view like this, it is the room in which we would imagine the occupants spending a lot of their time. The floor to ceiling windows provide crystal clear views of the mountainous areas which surround the home and the generous balcony allows open access and fresh air. Neutral tones dominate the space in a whilst the gorgeous landscape take center stage.
The upper floor houses the common areas such as the kitchen, dining room, and living room. This interior space is clearly driven by the warmth of wood, complimented by sharp accents in white and silver. A combination of bamboo, cherry wood, and cedar have been integrated into the design. We can fully appreciate the vastness of this space which is accentuated by the magnificently large windows.
The bathroom is a simple, narrow space with a linear clean design. The sink, tub and mirror are sleek and modern whilst the wood on the walls and cabinets adds warmth that mimics the rest of the home.
The bedroom enjoys a strong sense of connection to the backyard through a complex design of window frames and vertical blinds which allow the occupants to bask in this beautifully golden morning light.
The intersecting lines create an interesting display of light and shadow and as the day goes on, the interior of the house seems to shift and morph according to the angle of the sun, casting ever-changing shadows on the walls.
