A stunning Stanford residence

This stunning modern home is surprisingly situated in a 1960s suburban neighborhood and it operates as a dynamic middle ground between the domestic landscape and the surrounding Bay Area foothills.

The top level of this new residence is the heart of the home, providing a family of four with a kitchen/dining/and living room that fully embrace the natural landscape. To the North an intimate dining courtyard extends off the kitchen and to the South the living room hovers over the garden capturing remarkable views of the rolling hills of Stanford.The lower level is mainly dedicated to the bedrooms with the master bedroom fully immersed within the surrounding garden. As requested by the client, the house is driven by the warmth of wood and complimented by saturated accent walls. A combination of bamboo, cherry wood, and cedar are strategically integrated into the design to take advantage of the natural properties of the respective species.

Let's take a tour!