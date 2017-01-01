Your browser is out-of-date.

A rustic home that exudes warmth

homify Rustic style house Wood
If you have often fantasized about having a home in the woods or in the Alps, then you will have to see this piece of rustic heaven. This charming home is rendered by the architects at Meier Architekten GMBH. Rustic and conventional on the outside, and stylish and warm on the inside, the residence features lavish stone and wooden elements for a very earthy appeal. Simple and elegant furniture, neutral colors and cozy textures make for a living experience that makes a lasting impression.

Read on to know more.

Wooden wonder.

homify Rustic style house Wood
The house is comprised of dark wooden walls and finished with a rugged raw wood giving it the appearance of warmth and immediately makes you think of having a warm cup of chocolate whilst overlooking the mountains. 

A sloping roof with sufficient overhangs adds to the traditional and quaint appearance.

Warm kitchen.

homify Kitchen Solid Wood
Charming wooden cabinets, clean white walls and wide gray stone tiles on the floor make the kitchen a very stylish and cozy space. The dark granite counter-top contrasts the woodwork nicely, while the glass window floods the kitchen with sunlight.

For more kitchen inspiration, be sure to look at these 7 fantastic designs!

Earthy dining.

homify Rustic style dining room
A wonderful contrast here is between the gray stones and light-hued wood which creates an earthy magic in the simple yet sophisticated dining space. An array of deer heads keeps the countryside vibe alive, while trendy lights hint at modernism. We especially love the stools with fur upholstery for the seats.

Enticing staircase.

homify Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
This wooden staircase is the star here as it curves sensuously to take you upstairs and makes a unique design statement against the pristine white walls. 

Cozy bedroom.

homify Rustic style bedroom
A splendorous combination of white and wooden tones makes this simple yet elegant bedroom a truly enticing space. The bed features dashes of soft gray for visual depth, while softly glowing lamps add a soothing touch here.

Luxury and style.

homify Rustic style bedroom
A black and white bed with fashionable cushions takes the center stage in this wooden bedroom. Wall-mounted reading lamps make for a contemporary touch, while antique stools make you think of the olden days. Soft white drapes add a hint of dreaminess to the room.

Bunking in style.

homify Nursery/kid’s room
The bunk beds in the children’s room look fun and cozy. Wood adds warmth and personality to the space, while red checkered bedding lends conviviality and joy. A plush fur rug and a minimalist wooden staircase are the only other accessories here.

Elegant bathroom.

homify Rustic style bathroom
Large gray tiles on the floor and around the tub beautifully contrast the wooden elements in this warm and stylish bathroom. The fixtures are fashionable and pure white, while a large mirror rests against the stone wall for utility as well as glamour.

White and wood.

homify Rustic style bathroom
This modern and practical bathroom uses light wooden and white hues for a soothing and refreshing visual impact. Sleek sanitary wares and a chic glass shower enclosure add trendiness to the space, while a large window wows with a scenic view.

A view from the top!

homify Patios & Decks
This certainly does look like a view out of a dream!

The airy and spacious wooden terrace of this residence overlooks gorgeous blue mountains and brilliantly green fields. You can unwind here with a drink, enjoy your morning cup of tea, or use it as an entertainment area with friends. 

Other pictures from this project.

homify Rustic style house Metal
homify Kitchen Granite
homify Living room
homify Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
homify Living room Wood
homify Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
homify Rustic style bathroom Granite
A home guaranteed to touch your heart
What do you love about this house?

