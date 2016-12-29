A modern and geometric home

Today's 360 is focused on a quaint home located in the Shiga area of Japan. This geometric home is quite small but packed with a lot of style. It features a very minimal design, very reminiscent of the Scandinavian style but much more subdued, only using wood and white as the color palette. The home also features very distinctive arches all throughout the home that add a whimsical touch to the spaces. This sleek little home is the perfect space for entertaining, relaxing or raising a family. There is something for everyone and the design is both sophisticated and fun, giving everyone a chance to enjoy the space.
The exterior of this quaint little home has so much character without needing a lot of adornment. The main idea of this home is to have everything you need with as little stuff as possible. What could have been a boring square home was transformed into a more exciting structure with just the angling of a roof. The facade of this geometric home shows us our first arch which is the entrance and it is quite a grand one. The arch is very large, spanning almost the entire height of the home, and adds character to the otherwise blank slate of the exterior. A small set of steps and a tree make the entrance feel a bit softer.
When you enter this beautiful small home you are greeted with an amazing open floor plan. Here we can see the living room, dining area, and kitchen, all with designated zones but within the same space. The walls to the back are virtually all windows, allowing plenty of natural light into the space making it feel brighter and bigger. The living room has a simple setup with just a couch and matching footstool and a coffee table. The blue rug is the only accessory that adds a pop of color to the entirety of the home. We can also see a mix of wood in the walls, the ceiling, and a few of the doors making for a fun mix of materials to contrast the white concrete of the home.
The kitchen and dining area open right onto each other, creating a lovely flow from the cooking space to the eating space. The kitchen island acts as a division between the two spaces but still maintains a good flow because there is nothing above the island to create any blockage. The white countertops and closed cabinets offer a nice contrast from the wood cabinets below and match the theme of the whole house. Here we can also find the lovely arched doorways that add character to the straight angles of the home. The decoration is kept very minimal with only a few industrial style sconces which are hung above the wooden arch.
Adjacent to the kitchen is the wonderful dining room which is open to the second level, creating a unity between the two different spaces. The lovely wooden table matches the wood in the rest of the furniture but becomes playful with the addition of chairs in different styles. To the left of the front door is a bookshelf, which offers storage as well as a bit of decoration for the mostly bare home.The simplicity of the home allows for the quirky pieces to stand out more in the space without the need for them to be loud and in your face.
Take a walk upstairs and we find ourselves looking down on the lovely living area. This open level scheme makes the home feel bigger and makes the home feel cozy because you can always see what is going on downstairs. The landing uses the same wood and white color scheme but features a much bigger bookshelf. This is perfect for kids to store their books and toys and makes use of an often neglected space. The arches offer a softer element to the space after all the rigid lines and angles of the bookshelf.