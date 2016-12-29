A modern and geometric home

The exterior of this quaint little home has so much character without needing a lot of adornment. The main idea of this home is to have everything you need with as little stuff as possible. What could have been a boring square home was transformed into a more exciting structure with just the angling of a roof. The facade of this geometric home shows us our first arch which is the entrance and it is quite a grand one. The arch is very large, spanning almost the entire height of the home, and adds character to the otherwise blank slate of the exterior. A small set of steps and a tree make the entrance feel a bit softer.