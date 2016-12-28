A two story home built on the cheap

Wood is a great material to work with. It is very flexible and extremely inexpensive in most areas of the world. It can be used as both a structural material hidden behind drywall or you can leave it exposed to get a more natural look. The possibilities are virtually endless for this element and the results are always stunning.
Today we will look closer at a home that is made entirely of wood in the Shibuya area, just outside of Tokyo. The exterior of the home is a bold black with a very geometric architecture while the interior of the home is decorated in a lighter color of wood. The entire home is made of wood, from the flooring to the walls and the exposed structural beams, proving to people that wood can be used for building as well as decorating.
The exterior of most homes tend to have light and neutral colors but this home stands out against the rest with it's super bold black facade. The home is not only divided into two levels but also features two different sized wood panels for each story. The bottom half of the home and the balcony above are made from thinner panels of wood while the upper part is made of wider panels. The architecture of the home is quite unusual and very unique and puts a majority of the windows on the the back side of the house, which we can see here. This let's in a lot of natural light for the interior of the home and makes it feel a lot bigger than it is.
When you walk in you are greeted with a home completely made of wood, from the structural beams to the hardwood flooring. The only piece in this home that isn't wood colored is the bright red front door. It breaks up the monotony of the wood and adds a playful touch to this home. The open floor plan is essential for this home because it is not very big to begin with. This home was built on a small budget so the ability to adapt and make the space flow is essential to creating a homey and cozy atmosphere. The structural beams are good because they can designate the zones of the space without creating bulky barriers which would make the space feel small.
The open floor plan includes the living and dining area as well as the kitchen, which is a bit more closed off than the other spaces. The kitchen is small but features all of the essentials for modern day plus a plethora of cabinets so that the owners will have plenty of storage space. The half wall acts as a division from the rest of the areas but can also be used as a breakfast bar. A beautiful wooden staircase that matches the hardwood of the entire home leads to the upper level.
On the upper level we find ourselves on a landing that leads to the various bedrooms of the home but is still open to the floor below. This makes the home feel more open to the rest of the home. The upstairs is a mixture of drywall and wooden structure beams which give it that nice wood and white contrast. We can also see that the choice of flooring for this upper level has changed from hardwood to a wood-colored linoleum tile adding a bit of a warmer element. The openness of the second story makes the home feel more family-oriented and free than most other homes.