A two story home built on the cheap

Wood is a great material to work with. It is very flexible and extremely inexpensive in most areas of the world. It can be used as both a structural material hidden behind drywall or you can leave it exposed to get a more natural look. The possibilities are virtually endless for this element and the results are always stunning.

Today we will look closer at a home that is made entirely of wood in the Shibuya area, just outside of Tokyo. The exterior of the home is a bold black with a very geometric architecture while the interior of the home is decorated in a lighter color of wood. The entire home is made of wood, from the flooring to the walls and the exposed structural beams, proving to people that wood can be used for building as well as decorating.