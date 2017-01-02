Build your own awe-inspiring Japanese style home

Japan's housing prices have always been high so some people want to build their own houses in order to save a lot of money.
Today we will show you a house in Japan in which the owner achieved so much by only spending a portion of the average cost of housing in Japan. In fact, the whole construction of this three-story house was built on 6.6 million Taiwanese dollars and the Japanese standard to that equals great value. The construction is awe-inspiring and the owner found their own equipment and materials to build the kitchen, lay the floors and all other innovative additions.
You will need to see it to believe it!
The house may look very simple but the obvious focus is on the second floor with the wide veranda and the two entrances. For the second and third floor, there is a height difference. Can you guess the mystery? The house looks low-key and box-type but the design elements have allowed for so much more. You will love what you see inside.
A general Japanese entrance is clean and neat, and this house is no exception. The entire space up to the wall is comprised of a wooden combination cabinet and a wooden platform.The floor is also a dark contrast to the rest of the color scheme which makes its appearance never boring.
The second floor is the main living space with a kitchen, toilet and living room.. The height of the third floor is shorter and becomes the attic. Just from the appearance of the second and third floor, the height difference is deliberately designed to create an open high space.
Although the furniture has not been placed into this space, we can easily see the dining and kitchen area. The designers used a small wooden rack to separate the different regions, and the effect is amazing because it adds storage space whilst creating a neat barrier between the two areas. The kitchen cabinets provide ample storage space and the owner has made sure to make each wall as functional as possible.
This wooden kitchen combines easy-to-clean stainless steel work benches which make for a practical combination.
The owner has saved a lot of money by using his own plaster for the walls. The second floor is a wonderful light-filled space with an open airy structure. The white walls and the wood create a welcoming atmosphere.
Looking down from the top floor, the whole house beams in its wood structure. It certainly has a taste of the artistic and it is a unique work of art in which clever design choices thrive throughout!
