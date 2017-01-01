8 modern kitchens combining elegance and simplicity

Kitchens are considered to be one of the most important spaces in our homes and they require special attention when it comes to choosing interior design and colors. This is not surprising! Because the kitchen is simply more than just a space in which we prepare food and wash dishes, it is a space where we spend quality family time and entertain guests. If you love elegant kitchens that retain a sense of simplicity, you will love the following 8 models.

Come and take a look!