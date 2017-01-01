8 modern kitchens combining elegance and simplicity

Kitchens are considered to be one of the most important spaces in our homes and they require special attention when it comes to choosing interior design and colors. This is not surprising! Because the kitchen is simply more than just a space in which we prepare food and wash dishes, it is a space where we spend quality family time and entertain guests. If you love elegant kitchens that retain a sense of simplicity, you will love the following 8 models.
Come and take a look!
As we see here in this fascinating model that contains only a few shelves, the design is simple and elegant. Comprised of wonderful chic colors and taking full advantage of space, the kitchen is modern and appears effortless to achieve. By adding vibrant colors to a stainless steel and monochromatic background, the dining area has a special kind of beauty especially because it is simple yet striking.
Wood has been around for a long time, as it is the most versatile material to date. In this kitchen we can see just how wood has made this kitchen state-of-the art! A simple back splash of white tiles coupled with contemporary wooden cabinets, the design is fiercely elegant and absolutely stylish.
In this stunning design, the shine is absolutely magnificent. From the top to the bottom we have a glowing kitchen which is sleek and functional. From the blue lacy walls to the units overhead as well as the perfect amount of natural light seeping in, the atmosphere is vibrant and energetic!
A white neutral tone encases this kitchen and even though the space is small, it speaks volumes for practicality. Not only does it fit a washing machine, there is also enough space for cabinets and other appliances. The hollow wall consists of small squares through which light comes in and illuminates the whole room up.
Check out these 6 stunning kitchens made to work in less than 130 ft².
Practical designs enhance the space factor and the kitchen planners made sure there was enough space for storage units in without deducting any space from its design.
It features a modular design with electrical appliances without losing its aesthetic appearance and elegance.
This pristine design epitomizes the modernist style for its functionality and elegance. The room fits everything together like perfectly arranged cubes and rectangles. We have the kitchen on the right and the dining area directly opposite. Both are distinct yet similar in their design. The white, gray and black are complementary and elegant.
Trendy designs now provide us with all that is innovative and this kitchen epitomizes its fair share of innovative planning. The magic shelf pulls out and enables the user to chop vegetables and fruit. The design is absolutely charming and warm creating a very welcoming atmosphere overall.
On one side of this kitchen the bright wall units make this design joyful and radiant. Yellow and black work perfectly to create an atmosphere of fun. The kitchen consists of a set of storage units and a compact upper and lower part which works in unison with the rest of the room. You don't need two walls when you have one as functional as this!