7 living areas to copy in your home

If you don't have a lot of space but really want to make a statement, just take a look at this living area! Geometric patterns add a lot of dimension to a space but don't have to take up a lot of space. This room works in the geometry very nicely with this funky table and pillows in both square and circle shapes. The play with colors is also really great to add a lot of character to the space without making the space feel really overwhelming. The best thing about this room is that the table in the middle can also be used as a fun dining table with people sitting on the floor around it for a cool dinner without the need for chairs that take up space.