7 living areas to copy in your home

There are many instances where your home may have a large, or larger, space that must be shared by a living and a dining area. This can be a difficult area to tackle as you want to have enough room for both zones without sacrificing on space or style. The living room/dining room combination, however, can also be a great way to show your ingenuity and create an incredible and beautiful space that serves both purposes. We will show you seven of these combination rooms that will inspire you to take this difficult space and make it into a room where you can enjoy a meal and relaxing conversation.
If you live in a smaller home and have to have a living room and dining room combination, take a page out of the Scandinavian style book and opt for furniture that isn't quite so bulky. You don't want to make this already small space feel overcrowded with stuff so choose pieces that don't have solid sides, such as this coffee table, so that the room really flows and feels bigger. This dining room has a lot of style with curvy, retro edges but still doesn't feel large or clunky. This type of design allows for a lo of style without a lot of stuff which is great for smaller spaces.
For those who are all about the ultimate comfort, create a space that really helps you to relax and do so in style. This spacious living room/dining room feels very airy even though the furniture is bigger. This is because there isn't a lot of pieces to crowd the room. The very large, comfy couch seats about four or five and the two
grown-up bean bag chairs add a fun element to this space. The large window brings in tons of natural light and gives the space another cheerful element. The fun and eclectic dining room table is also pretty bare bones so that it doesn't take up a lot of space but still brings a sense of character to this area.
If you want to make your space feeling even bigger, try following a neutral color palette. White, light grays, and beige are bright and help to make the space feel more open. This combo room even goes one step further by adding a long and narrow dining table behind the couch to seat a number of people without taking up too much space. It can easily be moved into a corner if more space is needed or left where it is to create two designated zones where people can enjoy their time very comfortably in a stylish way.
If you have a smaller family or don't do a lot of entertaining, it is good to focus more on the living area than it is for the dining area. This gives you more room to stretch out and relax on your own or have enough seating when friends come over to hang out. This super cute space has a small round dining table that is tucked away in the corner facing the window so that you can enjoy your meal will looking out at nature. The rest of the living area is slightly angled from the fireplace and features one couch and a couple of armchairs for aesthetic but with plenty of room to add more if needed.
If you don't have a lot of space but really want to make a statement, just take a look at this living area! Geometric patterns add a lot of dimension to a space but don't have to take up a lot of space. This room works in the geometry very nicely with this funky table and pillows in both square and circle shapes. The play with colors is also really great to add a lot of character to the space without making the space feel really overwhelming. The best thing about this room is that the table in the middle can also be used as a fun dining table with people sitting on the floor around it for a cool dinner without the need for chairs that take up space.
When many people think of family rooms they tend to picture a lot of stuff, particularly for the kids, but that doesn't always have to be the case. It is possible to create a very kid-friendly living space that is also very stylish. This is perfectly exemplified in this living area that features a gorgeous transparent table surrounded by fun and colorful chairs. The wall of bookshelves is great to display books and knick-knacks as well as some plants and artwork. This space is very beautiful but also doesn't feel very harsh for the children to come and enjoy themselves. It is definitely a space that can be shared and well-loved by everyone.
No matter the size of your living area or the design you want to follow, it is always possible to create a beautiful combination room. Use your imagination to create a corner for your dining table and incorporate it with the style of your living room furniture. This country style combination room is an incredibly unique and eclectic space that is comfortable, stylish and, filled with character. Each chair around this round dining table is unique as are the various armchairs in the room. Whatever makes you happy is what you will enjoy yourself in, so go ahead and take a chance on yourself!