Beautify your hallway: 8 ideas to inspire you

Corridors are often very neglected spaces because they don't serve any person other than to get you from one room to a next. Usually people don't pay attention to them and put any old pieces of furniture just to fit the empty spaces. But this is not the right way to design your home! The hallways are just as important as the bedroom, the bathroom, or any other room in the house. They can be beautiful passages that get you from one room to another and inspire the decor in some of these rooms. The hallways should be a precursor to what the next room will hold!
Below we have eight gorgeous hallways and corridors that will inspire you to transform these spaces into incredible spaces for your home. From outlandish and luxurious to simple and subdued there is something for everyone and every design on this list!
For those who love classic beauty and love art, this hallways is a dream. The architecture of the ceilings reminds you of being in an old library filled with beautiful paintings and an endless supply of books. This hallway doesn't need much in it because most of the focus is on the incredible ceilings but the walls are filled with a collage of various photos and pictures which, once again, add to the artistic element. The white walls are a clean and pristine contrast to the rustic style floors and make the space feel super big and open.
This hallway doesn't have as much as the previous one but it is still very elegant. The hardwood floors add warmth to the space while the plants make the space feel very peaceful and zen. The addition of the intricate gate really takes this corridor to the next level and makes it look very sophisticated. A shelf with a few plants and accessories give the space a homey vibe and set the tone for what we will see in the rest of the home, more calm and beautiful elegance. The design is simple but still makes a big statement for this home.
If you are someone who doesn't want to be bothered with decoration, opt for something that requires absolutely no tidying up or any little accessories at all. This hallway features an incredible wall feature that stands out so proudly in this space. It is the focal point and there is no need to add any paintings, armchairs, shelves or anything, the wall says it all. This wall has many stones of different shapes, colors, and sizes that fit together quite snugly to give us this beautiful work of art. There are a few spotlights below and above to make it really stand out and that's all there is to it! So if you're a bit lazy or don't know what to do, this is a stylish and easy way to decorate your corridor.
We discussed before how to use a mosaic floor to create a very sophisticated and luxurious atmosphere in your hallway but if you are aiming for something more modern, then this is the style for you. Modernism and minimalism go hand in hand these days, so rather than taking up a lot of space with stuff keep it very simple. Make a statement by keeping the walls very bare, or even just white like we see here, and focus on the floor. Use an ultra modern design like we see here with the M.C. Escher style cubes and let that speak for the space.
If you love everything that is luxurious and lavish, then this hallways is perfect for you! This particular corridor features an incredible mosaic pattern on the floor with many colors to complement the lovely design of the home. The decor is very sophisticated and luxurious, resembling an old world palace. The wrought-iron handrails and the floor to ceiling curtains make the space feel rich but it is the mosaic that really shines here. If you want to replicate a masterpiece such as this choose what you want to stand out. It could be a floor, such as this one, or maybe a large piece of artwork, or focus on the stairwell. This will set the town for the rest of your opulent home!
Even if you have a small hallway, it doesn't mean that it can't have style. This gorgeous hallway is quite narrow but still manages to add stylish elements with a beautiful floor tile and a handful of paintings that are highlighted with their own lights. Neutral colored walls and trimmings allow the floor and the paintings to pop, as well as the intricate stool that we can see to the right. This hallway is anything but boring and doesn't need a lot of flashy decoration to make it stylish.
If you want to make a statement but don't have all the money for the extravagant mosaic tile floor, take a page from this artsy and incredible hallway. The modern and unique flooring would be enough on its own but the designers took this hallway to the next level by painting it a very bold and beautiful grayish blue. It adds a very dramatic mood to the room but because of the black and white flooring, it doesn't make the corridor feel too cramped and small. A vintage table and funky mirror add a functional element to the space without detracting from the artistic appearance.
For that exotic look that many people try to achieve, this is the perfect example of how to do it! The designers didn't just include a beautiful patterned tile but they also included the authentic doors and two large urns that can be seen in many Middle Eastern designs. The colorful yellow walls also contrast nicely with the blue from the tiles and the rich wood of the doors and molding and the ceiling lamp really ties everything together. You feel as if you're at the bazaar in Morocco all and this style doesn't take a lot of stuff to accomplish!