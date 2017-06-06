It's rare to find a property that is so elegant from start to finish that it leaves you reeling, but that is exactly what we have found here! The architect in charge of designing this home clearly had a penchant for all things chic, meaningful and functional and the end result really speaks for itself. A cacophony of monochrome magic, every nuance of this home has been designed to impress and it certainly doesn't disappoint! Let's take a closer look and see if you are as in awe of this build as we are!

A modern house for lovers of elegance! (With floor plans!)