It's rare to find a property that is so elegant from start to finish that it leaves you reeling, but that is exactly what we have found here! The architect in charge of designing this home clearly had a penchant for all things chic, meaningful and functional and the end result really speaks for itself. A cacophony of monochrome magic, every nuance of this home has been designed to impress and it certainly doesn't disappoint! Let's take a closer look and see if you are as in awe of this build as we are!
A modern house for lovers of elegance! (With floor plans!)
Swing around to the back of this house and you see that the unusual white structure runs the whole way around, from the front! It provides the perfect frame for a covered terrace and what a treat to see that rich wood of the porch mirrored here on the top bedroom extension!
The use of black cladding, black roof tiles, rich wood cladding for the entrance and a unique wraparound white structure all make this home something to stop and stare at! It's unusual to use so much black, but we are really loving the bold aesthetic!
From the outside, there is nothing to suggest that a staggering fireplace is to be found within, but what a wonderful surprise! Finished in white stone, the full height chimney really takes advantage of the atrium-like proportions of this room and makes for a wonderful focal point. That velvet sofa is staggering too and don't even get us started on those lights!
This open-plan kitchen and dining room feels so elegant! The bright white walls and gloss white floor literally sparkle as the natural light hits them and the color palette here is terrific! Warm wood on the window frames and cabinets add a real dimension of organic style, while the monochrome touches keep everything sleek and contemporary.
With large skylights in place, this bedroom is almost dazzlingly bright, but you wouldn't hear us complaining! What a space to wake up to in the morning and at night, the starry sky would be framed perfectly. A glass wall maintains privacy, without shutting out light and a sweet little desk set-up makes the room fantastic and multi-functional!
This plan shows you just how generous the house is, as well as how sociable it must be. The added bonus of a car port means that this would suit any family too!
With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home is well equipped to house a growing family, without anybody getting under each other's feet! If the master bedroom is anything to go by, every single space will be finished in a gorgeously minimalist style and feel huge!
