The house of many levels

Higashihayashiguchi House
Loading admin actions …

We secretly rather like it when a house confuses us, as it makes us pay a lot more attention to all the clever touches and this one certainly had us baffled, at first! The architect that designed this home really had a great handle on making the most of a small space, by employing various levels and innovative storage solutions and the result is a fabulous family home that is as stylish and fun as any that we have seen! If you are a fan of off the wall design, quirky interiors and ingenious innovations, this is going to be one of your favorite properties ever, so let's take a closer look!

An attention-grabber!

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

There is no way that you could simply walk past this house and not stop to take a second look, is there? A beautiful white box of a building, the unusual window placements are just one eye-catching feature to admire, but then there is the wood-clad entrance porch that seems to hang in mid-air! It's no good, we need to get inside!

Open-plan and unusual.

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

As you walk into this house, this is what you are greeted by; an open-plan space that feels a little confusing at first, but once you stop and take it all in, it starts to make much more sense! This looks to be a combination office/kitchen and living room space, with literally everything you need all to hand. The steps up to the living room platform split the room without making anywhere feel smaller and we are in love with that think slither of a window, right above the kitchen sink!

A makeshift hallway.

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

When you walk straight into an open-plan home, you need to be creative with how you craft a hallway-type area and this one is amazing! Open shelving and a simple coat rack offer all the storage you could possibly need, but don't close the room off at all! This home is magical!

The reverse view!

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

From here, you can really appreciate just how much fantastic storage has been crammed into such a small entrance! A handy shoe rack means that there will be no clutter in the way of the door and what is that intriguing boxed off white section? Hmmm, can you guess?

It's an amazing bathroom!

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

Combining the bathroom and laundry space into one area is ingenious and makes sure that private and cluttered spaces don't infringe on the wonderfully open zone. We really like that rustic wall system too, which isn't full height, so as to keep plenty of light flowing around! We are totally serious when we say that we would happily have a bathroom like this one!

The view down.

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

ALTS DESIGN OFFICE

Standing on the mezzanine floor and looking down, you get a far better understanding of the space. Clothing rails have been added wherever possible to maximize the potential for safe clothing stowing and just look at that floor! We think this floor must house a couple of amazing bedrooms! Can we please move in? We promise we won't make a mess!

For more beautiful family home inspiration, take a look at this article: Genius storage ideas to copy!

Would a home like this work for you?

