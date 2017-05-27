Your browser is out-of-date.

Get inspired: 20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
There was a time when wood in the bathroom was thought to be a big no-no, but thankfully, that is long behind us now, as it looks far too incredible to overlook! We know that moisture was the major concern, but with treated wood and faux wood now readily available, it is time to welcome this naturally warm and comfortable material into the bathroom. We've found 20 amazing examples of wood transforming a space and in each case, the bathroom designer clearly had a vision of how fabulous it would look and we can't help but agree with them!

Get inspired: 20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star and tell us which one would suit your home. 

Shall we?

1. Sometimes, all you need is a striking wooden floor!

Ideas y más ideas, ALI-CURA ALI-CURA Modern Bathroom
ALI-CURA

2. Swedish in style, the warm wood here feels like a gorgeous sauna!

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

3. Stripped pine makes for amazing storage fronts.

Viviendas Loteo Las Lavandas, Azcona Vega Arquitectos Azcona Vega Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
Azcona Vega Arquitectos

4. All-wood everything makes a really cozy bathroom and still feels modern.

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
GLR Arquitectos

5. With exposed rafters in place, adding in more reclaimed wood just makes sense!

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

6. What a way to hide an ugly toilet cistern!

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. For a statement shower cubicle, wood cladding is just the ticket.

Reforma Hostel Palermo, DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
DX ARQ—DisegnoX Arquitectos

8. Reclaimed wood makes for the most amazing storage shelves! It looks great with slate too!

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

9. Using wood for simple frames really works as a gentle highlight in your bathroom.

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

10. Naturally draining, wooden bath mats are such a fabulous addition!

Remodelación Departamento en Cabo Corrientes, ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño Modern Bathroom
ArqmdP—Arquitectura + Diseño

11. For some added glamour, what about a sunken tub, in a wood surround?

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern Bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

12. Marble is always the star of the show, but whitewashed wood makes a good attempt at stealing the limelight!

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

13. An all-white bathroom looks next level beautiful with a polished wooden floor!

BAÑOS LN, LN-arquitectura LN-arquitectura Modern Bathroom
LN-arquitectura

BAÑOS LN

14. Chunky, rustic wood and polished concrete are a perfect partnership!

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathrooms
PASSAGE CITRON

15. For added sophistication, a dark wood floor has such depth!

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern Bathroom
Badeloft—Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor

16. Scandinavian styling is super hot right now, making this bathroom the height of fashion!

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

17. Nothing quite adds a bold contrast like a vibrant, freshly polished wooden floor.

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathrooms
Pixcity

18. Exposed wooden ceilings really make the most of a loft bathroom!

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
archstudiodesign

19. Even in a monochrome bathroom, a stained pine floor will look natural and at home!

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern Bathroom Metallic/Silver
LAVRADIO DESIGN

20. For a classy and beautiful bath surround, natural wood is hard to beat!

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

For a little more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this article: 16 tricks for a luxurious bathroom.

Are you keen to inject some wood into your bathroom now?

