A modern home with a warm aesthetic

While the rest of the home is decked out exclusively in white and wood, this bathroom offers contrast in the form of polished concrete. The material for 2017, micro-cement offers a smooth, industrial finish that is oozing with style , as this bathroom shows perfectly. Simple. unfussy and modern, we couldn't think of a better installation for such a sleek and elegant home!

