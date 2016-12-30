A modern home with a warm aesthetic

Some homes just seem to radiate positive vibes and we think we have found a prime example of that, right here! Thanks to an all-wood interior and lashings of natural light, this is an apartment that oozes charm, style and a seriously modern vibe and we are absolutely enamored with the open-plan layout. If you have been considering a radical home renovation of your own and want to embrace a clean, modern look, without negating on comfort or style, then take a look at this space, crafted by an amazing architect, and see if it inspires you to take the plunge!
You have to admit that this is one amazing home, don't you? From the open-fronted shelving that acts as a non-permanent room divide to the amazing splices of natural wood and the creative use of sunken spotlights, everything here feels geared towards a stunning, contemporary aesthetic!
Stand at one end of this open-plan space and you can really drink in the full effect of the large proportions and slew of natural light! Boxing in the kitchen with a simple worktop is a great way to prevent light being halted in its tracks and makes sure that everyone can interact, regardless of which part of the layout they are occupying. Gorgeous!
If ever we saw windows that are worth their weight in gold, it's these fabulous ones! Exceptionally large, they draw a gargantuan amount of sunlight into this open-plan home and with natural wood in place to absorb it and turn it into a warm vibe, as well as white walls that help to reflect it, the effect is staggering! That sloped ceiling is such a statement too!
What else could you have in such a lovely home, but a glitzy white kitchen? Taking full advantage of the long proportions, there is ample cupboard space, but add in the bespoke cabinets that frame the fridge and you have a beautiful design that is as practical and functional as any we have seen. Brushed steel appliances add a lovely nuance of contrast and maintain the modern feel, without overshadowing the rest of the wood and white palette.
Sloped ceilings are notorious for making storage a little tricky, but that's not been a problem in this divine master bedroom! Custom carpentry has made every wall a haven of hidden organization solutions. With so much storage in place, all you'd need in here is a luxurious bed and the room would be complete! What a way to embrace some marvelous minimalism!
While the rest of the home is decked out exclusively in white and wood, this bathroom offers contrast in the form of polished concrete. The material for 2017, micro-cement offers a smooth, industrial finish that is oozing with style , as this bathroom shows perfectly. Simple. unfussy and modern, we couldn't think of a better installation for such a sleek and elegant home!
