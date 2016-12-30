A black house with a warm heart

This house is absolutely incredible! Dark and mysterious on the outside, it opens up and reveals such a warm and welcoming interior that we couldn't not show you it! Designed by a talented architect to house a growing family, the way the house has been laid out in the inside is absolutely incredible and is a perfect mirror of the external color scheme! Don't let the black boxy facade fool you, as this is one special house that you have to explore, so let's get to it!
Have you ever seen anything like this before? Black, boxy and beautiful, this home certainly makes a big first impression! The vertical wood cladding helps to maximize the perceived height and can you see that massive skylight and unusual chimney? This house is such an enigma and we need to know more!
Wow! We half expected the inside of this home to be all black, just like the facade, but far from being a Gothic palace, it is a wonderfully light, warm and natural space! This main living area, which includes a living room, dining room and kitchen, is drenched in natural light, thanks to the masses of windows and the huge skylight that we saw from the outside and the ambiance is incredible!
Despite having an open-plan layout, every functionality has been effectively sectioned off, giving this languid and luxurious interior a little extra definition. Black wall cladding mirrors the outside perfectly and with white walls adding some contrast, the whole aesthetic feels very considered and engineered. We love the sliding interior doors that hide away secret rooms too!
So this must be why there is a funky chimney on the roof of the house! Creating a cozy snug area where the wood stove sits is a little unusual, as it would normally be a centerpiece in a living room, but we have to say that we love this design! With a handy step to sit on, glorious full height windows and a simple log store all in place here, it feels so relaxed and really draws you in! Amazing!
Look to the left of the wood stove and you'll find a screen door that opens up to reveal this STUNNING room! Simply furnished and with a beautiful checkerboard black floor, it looks absolutely divine! We think this might actually be the entrance lobby, in which case, WOW! What a first impression for guests!
Stand up on the first floor corridor and you'll see just how perfectly designed this home is for a family! At any one point, everybody can know where everyone else is and the open-plan design really allows for happy, easy living. The exposed roof rafters make a wonderful impact and further compound the importance of warm wood in the building. Absolutely stunning, we think you'll agree.
