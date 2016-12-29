9 things to think about before you build a wooden home

Building a house is a tricky business, whatever you choose to build it from, but when you have your heart set on a wooden home, you might want to ask some questions before you really start in earnest. There are no stupid questions, but just in case you worry that your architect is going to think badly of you, we have asked and answered some of the simpler ones right here. You can go and meet with your design team, armed with basic knowledge and really show that you know your stuff and are certain about a wooden house, so let's not waste anymore time and start learning!
With the relevant planning permission granted, could can build just about anywhere, but remember that you need to own the land, have a permit and not be too close to water or flood plains. So many people forget to think about planning permission, but without it, your house could get torn down.
That all depends on what you want to achieve! Bricks are heavier, but wood can be interlaced and both will withstand bad wether, so this question really comes down to aesthetics. Which materials do you like the look of better? Are you trying to build a cabin-style home?
If you opt for something prefabricated, it can be easier, quicker and cheaper to build a house with wood, as the whole thing is built off-site, transported in and simply assembled, like a big jigsaw puzzle. Even simple cabin homes will be cheaper than a bricks and mortar build, normally!
If you want to! Wood stains and paint have come a long way and can now be specially mixed in any color you like and we do mean ANY! Try to use light wood in the construction phase if you know you'll be painting with pastels though or you'll need to do a lot of coats!
Yes, just like it does in regular houses, which often have wooden window frames! You can have as much glass as you like in a wooden house and we think it's a great idea for making the design more contemporary instead of rustic.
You have to be a little considerate of neighbors, what the houses in the surrounding area look like and any conservation laws in place, but essentially, you can build whatever you like. Just be a little cautious, as not everybody wants to see a wood mansion at the bottom of their garden!
You can and you should! Wood and natural stone are a partnership that was meant to be, with each emphasizing the gorgeous colors and textures of the other. Perfect for a rustic or modern rustic home, a stone feature wall would really break up the color palette.
This is a bit of a bind, but if you want a wooden home, you have to commit! Yearly staining or painting is advised, which is a big job by anyone's standards, but then all the normal house maintenance tasks need to be addressed too, such as gutter cleaning.
If you want pretty windows and gable ends, that is more than possible with a wooden home. Your architect will be able to design whatever you want, from any material, but do listen when they suggest an alternative. It's not a case of trying to change your mind, but if there is a better way to do something, they are duty-bound to suggest it!
For more wooden home inspiration, take a look at this article: 3 wooden cabins you'll want for next summer!