An unusual home with family in mind!

We often assume that really 'out there' architecture has been designed to create a home for singles, but in actual fact, some of the crazier styles that we see were designed and built with a family in mind. Today's is one such project, with an amazing exterior that looks so contemporary and cool that you have to wonder if practicality was even a factor, (it was!), but then the interior opens up and welcomes you into a totally child-friendly environment, filled with warm wood and easy supervision spots. If you have been thinking about building a new family home, come with us now and take a look at this amazing design!
From this angle, the house looks to be absolutely enormous, but you'll see why this is a trick of the eye in a moment. The architect that designed this house clearly wanted to create something that had unique spaces and a complex facade and they have managed that perfectly. What IS inside?
Now you can see that in reality, the facade of this home is wide, but the house itself is fairy shallow, making all the living space come to the front of the building. There is no doubting this building's beauty thought, as the mix of stained black and natural wood looks beautiful and definitely makes you want to know more about the house!
As you move closer to the house, you notice just how detailed and fine tuned this project is. Anyone could have built a deck, but to finish the ceiling to such a high standard demonstrates the commitment to creating the best house possible. With a little member of the household running and crawling about out here, you can be sure that every plank of decking is super smooth too!
This kitchen and dining room is glorious. With a small but wonderfully accessorized cooking area in place, the rest of the room is open and uncluttered, which is perfect for a toddler that wants to explore! Parents can cook but still keep and eye on what's happening from behind the tiled control center and they even have a charming view out as well! This really built for a family!
At night, this house takes on a different look and feel, with warm lighting picking our the soft tones of all the natural wood. From here, you can also appreciate the fabulous skylight that draws light down and into the house, but at night, it frames the stars and creates a vivid tableau.
Take a look at this house at night and it looks totally different. The inside instantly feels warm and welcoming and you can see quite clearly how minimally it is decorated. With no way to see the contrast of black and natural wood, the house feels somehow more gentle and soft too. What an evolving design!
