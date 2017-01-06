How to: makeover a small bathroom

Bathroom makeovers aren't just reserved for sprawling or spacious ones. You could have the smallest bathroom on the block and still transform it into an impressive space. This renovated one we will take a look at today proves it. What started off as a hideous room covered in tiles that hadn't been touched since the 70s, has ended up looking like a fashionable, sleek and tidy bathroom while still retaining a couple of original design features.

Let's check out exactly how the architects at CARLO OMINI ARCHITETTO managed to turn this bathroom around.