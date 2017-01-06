How to: makeover a small bathroom

Bathroom makeovers aren't just reserved for sprawling or spacious ones. You could have the smallest bathroom on the block and still transform it into an impressive space. This renovated one we will take a look at today proves it. What started off as a hideous room covered in tiles that hadn't been touched since the 70s, has ended up looking like a fashionable, sleek and tidy bathroom while still retaining a couple of original design features.
Let's check out exactly how the architects at CARLO OMINI ARCHITETTO managed to turn this bathroom around.
Seeing the before and after images side by side make it as plain as day just how far this bathroom has come. Lined in repulsive yellow and brown tiles the bathroom looked dated, dirty and in general, a disaster. It was lacking a vanity and wash basin, had no shelves for storage and we cringe to think about what the shower cubicle looked like!
With the tiles gone and large dark gray ones in their place, we now have a bathroom belonging to this decade. The flooring has been ripped up and replaced by gray-stained wooden planks, a new toilet and bidet installed, a brand new vanity built (with cupboards underneath) and a high-quality ceramic washbasin sitting on top. Now this room is practical and stylish.
Extra light has been added onto the wall to make sure the whole room stays bright enough at night time. And the window has been preserved as it previously was—just updated with a fresh coat of burgundy paint. A beautiful touch of character and a nod to the previous life of this made-over bathroom.
The new shower cubicle is a modern and minimalist one. Not needing much room, it is tucked into the corner and is completely enclosed by glass walls. This is the ideal design for smaller bathrooms to keep as much light and ventilation going around as possible.
Also by painting the door white, it helps brighten up the darker end of the room, while creating a graphic element between the gray of the walls.
Considering there was no washbasin to speak of previously, this is a huge improvement. Made from high quality ceramic and finished with a durable, modern faucet, this wash basin is just the thing to complete the new look. The silver perfectly complements the gray color theme and is built to last, ensuring this room won't need another makeover anytime soon.