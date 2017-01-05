Home renovation: from horrific to heavenly

Tackling a monster renovation project, the architects from MC2 ARCHITETTURA have managed to turn out a stunning property that will have no problem gracing the top of design lists around the world. The transformation is nothing short of incredible, so we can't wait to show you around.
So let's not delay any longer… let's find out just how this horrific and dingy apartment was turned into an outstandingly stylish seafront property.
With the plaster peeling off the walls, rusty water pipes, no window and door frames to even speak of, and the floor barely in tact, it's a wonder this apartment wasn't declared a health risk to all who entered. Sheesh!
Another corner, but sadly the situation is the same as before. On closer inspection, it does look as if there was some tiles that were once beautiful. But unfortunately that is no longer the case.
The structure of this apartment is actually not too shabby, but it's the state that it's in that has got us worried. You can see there is extensive water damage and the whole walls need resurfacing and reworking. But thankfully we can start to look on the bright side of things… .
Despite being a modest-sized apartment in San Vincenzo, a small town in Tuscany, Italy, the renovation plans for this apartment reveal some big ambitions. With four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two lounging areas, a separated dining room and even an outdoor terrace, the architects definitely know how to use a space to it's fullest potential.
Just wow. Not only are the walls of this building now completely reworked and restored, but that fresh coat of bright, white paint transforms the whole space into one that is super modern and super stylish. The unique architectural details (that arch) now look even better thanks to the monochromatic treatment this open plan kitchen has been given.
One of our favorite spaces of this renovated apartment is this narrow space that is home to a long wooden dining table. The walls, again are flawlessly finished and bright white, and decorated with colorful and cheerful pieces of art. The chairs are simple and stylish, and match the fresh white walls. Light fittings are understated yet unique and hang directly over the table.
Plus there are even book shelves down one end of the room.
Now onto the bathroom. The effort of this transformation has been put into fixing the nightmarish state of the walls, floors and ceilings, and here you can really notice it. Now they are beautifully finished, and are super slick.
The shower cubicle is equally as flawless, as is the mirror, the bathroom bench and wash basin. The sharp lines of every piece in this room complement the precise restoration work.
And finally, the outdoor seating area on the terrace. Finished with high quality, stained wooden boards, this balcony is durable and will withstand the hot Italian sun. The space is completed with a beautiful, informal wooden table with unique white legs holding it together. Again, white chairs make an appearance and tie the two dining areas together. This terrace is a celebration of nature and all things wooden!
It's quite astounding to see just how much work has gone into repairing this apartment