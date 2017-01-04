6 ideas to increase your kitchen's comfort levels

Kitchens not only should be functional, practical and organized, but they should cause you the minimal amount of stress, and actually be comfortable to spend time in. Sometimes we get caught up in trying to sort our kitchens out too much that they become sterile and lack character. But there are a number of tricks you can use to make sure your cooking space is inviting and orderly at the same time.

One big tip to remember is the 'work triangle'. Generally speaking, there should be a triangle shape that connects the sink with the cooker with the refrigerator. Of course it's not an absolute must, but when used it will structure the space most effectively and will result in a more comfortable room.