8 ways to achieve your Feng Shui goals

The practice of Feng Shui is popular for many reasons (just ask any professional landscaper). The most practical reason being that it lets you organize your furniture in a way so you can move more freely around your home. Another reason: it's a good motivator to clear out old junk and unclutter your space. It also encourages you to try out some new decorating styles and add certain elements to your home that you might not have considered earlier.
So whether you already adhere to the rules of Feng Shui, or if you are dubious about using it as a decorating method, then take a lot at these eight tips and see if they can better your abode.
The kitchen is an important part of the Feng Shui trinity that is connected to health (along with the bedroom and the bathroom). So you want these spaces in particular to be organized, tidy, simple, clean and comfortable.
If you need some inspiration on how best to organize your kitchen, see these practical ideas.
Knowing your Feng Shui birth element will help you decide how to decorate. Every wood, fire, earth, metal or water type has corresponding colors, shapes and materials to use in the home that will increase comfort, vitality and mood. This neutral colored living room is best suited to an Earth element type. It strengthens stability, nourishment and inner balance.
Using the materials of the five elements in the right places will increase certain areas in your life. For example if you use a lot of wood (and plants) in the eastern section of your home, then this will increase your health. Or installing more wood (or water) in the southwest area will increase your prosperity.
One of the most important rules in Feng Shui has to do with the position of your bed. Your headboard should always be against a wall and when lying in your bed, your feet should never point straight towards the door. This leads to a sense of security while resting.
In Feng Shui water is related to wealth, so it is vital to remember this when it comes to the bathroom (if you want luck with money that is). Experts recommend keeping the toilet seat down, and even shutting the bathroom door to minimize financial waste. Or the very least you can do is keep drains clean and clear to not trap water where it shouldn't be.
Having no spaces above kitchen cupboards like these are the ideal design in the kitchen. But if you do have a gap between the top of your cupboards and the ceiling then fill that space with plants—this will encourage the energy, or 'chi' in your home to move around more freely.
Having plants around the house is not only vital for good Feng Shui, but also when it comes to purifying the air. Having as many greens as you can (bonsai trees, bright flowers, herbs, leafy palms) is a good idea. Go big and go fresh. Our favorite plant to have indoors are peace lilies.
By knowing the 'Bagua', or the energy map of your home, then you will get to understand which materials should be used in which place. It can be simple as putting a wooden table on one side of a room, and you might instantly feel more relaxed. If you like the sound of these principles, then please look deeper into the practice make your home a happier one.