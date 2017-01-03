8 ways to achieve your Feng Shui goals

The practice of Feng Shui is popular for many reasons (just ask any professional landscaper). The most practical reason being that it lets you organize your furniture in a way so you can move more freely around your home. Another reason: it's a good motivator to clear out old junk and unclutter your space. It also encourages you to try out some new decorating styles and add certain elements to your home that you might not have considered earlier.

So whether you already adhere to the rules of Feng Shui, or if you are dubious about using it as a decorating method, then take a lot at these eight tips and see if they can better your abode.