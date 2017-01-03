Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ways to achieve your Feng Shui goals

佳茂上苑, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Modern Bedroom
The practice of Feng Shui is popular for many reasons (just ask any professional landscaper). The most practical reason being that it lets you organize your furniture in a way so you can move more freely around your home. Another reason: it's a good motivator to clear out old junk and unclutter your space. It also encourages you to try out some new decorating styles and add certain elements to your home that you might not have considered earlier. 

So whether you already adhere to the rules of Feng Shui, or if you are dubious about using it as a decorating method, then take a lot at these eight tips and see if they can better your abode. 

1. Clear the clutter.

佳茂上苑, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Modern Kitchen
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

The kitchen is an important part of the Feng Shui trinity that is connected to health (along with the bedroom and the bathroom). So you want these spaces in particular to be organized, tidy, simple, clean and comfortable. 

If you need some inspiration on how best to organize your kitchen, see these practical ideas

2. Find out your birth element.

一極, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Living room
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

Knowing your Feng Shui birth element will help you decide how to decorate. Every wood, fire, earth, metal or water type has corresponding colors, shapes and materials to use in the home that will increase comfort, vitality and mood. This neutral colored living room is best suited to an Earth element type. It strengthens stability, nourishment and inner balance

3. Benefiting from wood.

日光森活‧三十年老屋新生命 微自然室內裝修設計有限公司 Modern Terrace
微自然室內裝修設計有限公司

日光森活‧三十年老屋新生命

微自然室內裝修設計有限公司
微自然室內裝修設計有限公司
微自然室內裝修設計有限公司

Using the materials of the five elements in the right places will increase certain areas in your life. For example if you use a lot of wood (and plants) in the eastern section of your home, then this will increase your health. Or installing more wood (or water) in the southwest area will increase your prosperity. 

4. Position the bed perfectly.

佳茂上苑, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Modern Bedroom
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

One of the most important rules in Feng Shui has to do with the position of your bed. Your headboard should always be against a wall and when lying in your bed, your feet should never point straight towards the door. This leads to a sense of security while resting. 

5. Watching it wash down the drain.

台中米蘭, 思維空間設計 思維空間設計 Scandinavian style bathroom
思維空間設計

思維空間設計
思維空間設計
思維空間設計

In Feng Shui water is related to wealth, so it is vital to remember this when it comes to the bathroom (if you want luck with money that is). Experts recommend keeping the toilet seat down, and even shutting the bathroom door to minimize financial waste. Or the very least you can do is keep drains clean and clear to not trap water where it shouldn't be. 

6. Fill up any gaps.

共享生活 homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

共享生活

homify
homify
homify

Having no spaces above kitchen cupboards like these are the ideal design in the kitchen. But if you do have a gap between the top of your cupboards and the ceiling then fill that space with plants—this will encourage the energy, or 'chi' in your home to move around more freely. 

7. Go for green.

北投 阿曼, 中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN 中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN

中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN
中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN
中孚 設計 / FRANKFU INERIOR DESIGN

Having plants around the house is not only vital for good Feng Shui, but also when it comes to purifying the air. Having as many greens as you can (bonsai trees, bright flowers, herbs, leafy palms) is a good idea. Go big and go fresh. Our favorite plant to have indoors are peace lilies. 

8. The right thing in the right place.

大晴設計 - 抹蔭 大晴設計有限公司 Study/office
大晴設計有限公司

大晴設計—抹蔭

大晴設計有限公司
大晴設計有限公司
大晴設計有限公司

By knowing the 'Bagua', or the energy map of your home, then you will get to understand which materials should be used in which place. It can be simple as putting a wooden table on one side of a room, and you might instantly feel more relaxed. If you like the sound of these principles, then please look deeper into the practice make your home a happier one. 

Do you already organize your home according to the Feng Shui principles? Tell us how below. 

